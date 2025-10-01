Abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Announces The Results Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE American: VFL) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on September 30, 2025. At the Meeting, shareholders of the Fund voted to re-elect the Board of Trustees.

As of the record date, August 5, 2025, the Fund had 12,278,003 outstanding common shares and 990 outstanding preferred shares. 84.21% of outstanding common shares and 100% of the outstanding preferred shares were voted representing a quorum.

The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Meeting are as follows:

Election of Trustees:



Votes For Votes

Against/Withheld Christian Pittard 9,959,301 381,001 Todd Reit 10,036,064 304,238 Nancy Yao (preferred only) 990 - C. William Maher (preferred only) 990 -

In the United States, Aberdeen Investments Global is the trade name of Aberdeen's investments business, herein referred to as "Aberdeen Investments" or "Aberdeen". In the United States, Aberdeen Investments refers to the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., abrdn Investments Limited, and abrdn Asia Limited.

The value at which a closed-end fund stock may trade on a public exchange is a function of external market factors that are not at the control of the Fund's Board or Investment Advisor. Closed-end Fund shares may therefore trade at a premium or a discount to net asset value at any given time. Shareholders should be aware that a fund trading at a premium to net asset value may not be sustainable and a fund's discount to net asset value, can widen as well as narrow. Shareholders of a fund trading at a premium who participate in that fund's dividend reinvestment plan should note the reinvestment of distributions may occur at a premium to net asset value.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. A Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that a Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

