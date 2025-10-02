DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 02-Oct-2025 / 16:45 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 2 October 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 2 October 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 103,499 Highest price paid per share: 126.00p Lowest price paid per share: 123.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 57.2959p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 305,414,215 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (305,414,215) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 57.2959p 103,499

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 61 125.20 08:47:20 00355527748TRLO1 XLON 759 125.20 08:47:20 00355527747TRLO1 XLON 595 125.20 08:47:20 00355527746TRLO1 XLON 8 125.20 08:47:20 00355527745TRLO1 XLON 651 124.80 08:47:20 00355527749TRLO1 XLON 656 124.40 08:49:08 00355527847TRLO1 XLON 607 124.40 08:49:14 00355527855TRLO1 XLON 348 124.60 08:49:57 00355527890TRLO1 XLON 605 124.60 08:49:57 00355527891TRLO1 XLON 908 124.60 08:49:57 00355527892TRLO1 XLON 68 125.00 08:50:28 00355527919TRLO1 XLON 207 125.20 08:50:28 00355527920TRLO1 XLON 582 125.20 08:50:28 00355527921TRLO1 XLON 620 125.00 08:51:31 00355527947TRLO1 XLON 188 125.60 08:59:47 00355528341TRLO1 XLON 300 125.60 08:59:47 00355528342TRLO1 XLON 550 125.60 08:59:47 00355528343TRLO1 XLON 266 125.60 09:02:55 00355528518TRLO1 XLON 592 125.60 09:02:55 00355528519TRLO1 XLON 476 125.20 09:02:55 00355528520TRLO1 XLON 179 125.20 09:02:55 00355528521TRLO1 XLON 586 125.40 09:04:59 00355528607TRLO1 XLON 2 125.40 09:04:59 00355528608TRLO1 XLON 386 125.80 09:05:30 00355528629TRLO1 XLON 81 125.80 09:05:30 00355528630TRLO1 XLON 51 125.80 09:05:30 00355528631TRLO1 XLON 592 125.80 09:05:30 00355528632TRLO1 XLON 62 125.80 09:05:30 00355528633TRLO1 XLON 655 125.40 09:05:31 00355528634TRLO1 XLON 601 125.40 09:06:55 00355528678TRLO1 XLON 90 125.80 09:08:38 00355528724TRLO1 XLON 625 125.60 09:08:45 00355528725TRLO1 XLON 625 125.40 09:08:45 00355528726TRLO1 XLON 11 125.80 09:12:02 00355528849TRLO1 XLON 591 125.80 09:12:02 00355528850TRLO1 XLON 636 125.40 09:12:02 00355528851TRLO1 XLON 642 125.40 09:13:12 00355528878TRLO1 XLON 464 125.60 09:22:48 00355529467TRLO1 XLON 193 125.60 09:22:48 00355529468TRLO1 XLON 657 125.40 09:26:53 00355529631TRLO1 XLON 655 125.00 09:27:59 00355529726TRLO1 XLON 48 125.40 09:34:27 00355529996TRLO1 XLON 458 125.40 09:34:27 00355529997TRLO1 XLON 150 125.40 09:34:27 00355529998TRLO1 XLON 656 125.40 09:38:26 00355530336TRLO1 XLON 148 125.00 09:41:06 00355530419TRLO1 XLON 172 125.40 09:42:22 00355530485TRLO1 XLON 276 125.40 09:42:22 00355530486TRLO1 XLON 245 125.60 09:45:19 00355530596TRLO1 XLON 413 125.60 09:45:19 00355530597TRLO1 XLON 201 125.60 09:49:40 00355530752TRLO1 XLON 454 125.60 09:49:40 00355530753TRLO1 XLON 222 125.20 09:52:03 00355530820TRLO1 XLON 27 125.60 09:55:36 00355530955TRLO1 XLON 62 125.60 09:55:36 00355530956TRLO1 XLON 89 125.60 09:55:36 00355530957TRLO1 XLON 480 125.60 09:55:36 00355530958TRLO1 XLON 101 125.40 09:58:19 00355531108TRLO1 XLON 356 125.80 10:00:26 00355531194TRLO1 XLON 307 125.80 10:00:26 00355531195TRLO1 XLON 65 125.40 10:02:31 00355531317TRLO1 XLON 489 125.40 10:02:31 00355531318TRLO1 XLON 101 125.40 10:02:31 00355531319TRLO1 XLON 186 125.40 10:07:05 00355531460TRLO1 XLON 24 125.40 10:07:05 00355531461TRLO1 XLON 439 125.40 10:07:05 00355531462TRLO1 XLON 186 125.60 10:11:44 00355531679TRLO1 XLON 463 125.60 10:11:44 00355531680TRLO1 XLON 163 125.40 10:15:41 00355531821TRLO1 XLON

