Donnerstag, 02.10.2025
Starkes Upside-Potenzial: Wachstumsstory mit starken Gehalten und großem Explorationspotenzial
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
02.10.25 | 15:29
1,400 Euro
+1,45 % +0,020
Dow Jones News
02.10.2025 18:21 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
02-Oct-2025 / 16:45 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

2 October 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  2 October 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         103,499 
 
Highest price paid per share:            126.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             123.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    57.2959p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 305,414,215 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (305,414,215) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      57.2959p                        103,499

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
61              125.20          08:47:20         00355527748TRLO1     XLON 
 
759             125.20          08:47:20         00355527747TRLO1     XLON 
 
595             125.20          08:47:20         00355527746TRLO1     XLON 
 
8              125.20          08:47:20         00355527745TRLO1     XLON 
 
651             124.80          08:47:20         00355527749TRLO1     XLON 
 
656             124.40          08:49:08         00355527847TRLO1     XLON 
 
607             124.40          08:49:14         00355527855TRLO1     XLON 
 
348             124.60          08:49:57         00355527890TRLO1     XLON 
 
605             124.60          08:49:57         00355527891TRLO1     XLON 
 
908             124.60          08:49:57         00355527892TRLO1     XLON 
 
68              125.00          08:50:28         00355527919TRLO1     XLON 
 
207             125.20          08:50:28         00355527920TRLO1     XLON 
 
582             125.20          08:50:28         00355527921TRLO1     XLON 
 
620             125.00          08:51:31         00355527947TRLO1     XLON 
 
188             125.60          08:59:47         00355528341TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             125.60          08:59:47         00355528342TRLO1     XLON 
 
550             125.60          08:59:47         00355528343TRLO1     XLON 
 
266             125.60          09:02:55         00355528518TRLO1     XLON 
 
592             125.60          09:02:55         00355528519TRLO1     XLON 
 
476             125.20          09:02:55         00355528520TRLO1     XLON 
 
179             125.20          09:02:55         00355528521TRLO1     XLON 
 
586             125.40          09:04:59         00355528607TRLO1     XLON 
 
2              125.40          09:04:59         00355528608TRLO1     XLON 
 
386             125.80          09:05:30         00355528629TRLO1     XLON 
 
81              125.80          09:05:30         00355528630TRLO1     XLON 
 
51              125.80          09:05:30         00355528631TRLO1     XLON 
 
592             125.80          09:05:30         00355528632TRLO1     XLON 
 
62              125.80          09:05:30         00355528633TRLO1     XLON 
 
655             125.40          09:05:31         00355528634TRLO1     XLON 
 
601             125.40          09:06:55         00355528678TRLO1     XLON 
 
90              125.80          09:08:38         00355528724TRLO1     XLON 
 
625             125.60          09:08:45         00355528725TRLO1     XLON 
 
625             125.40          09:08:45         00355528726TRLO1     XLON 
 
11              125.80          09:12:02         00355528849TRLO1     XLON 
 
591             125.80          09:12:02         00355528850TRLO1     XLON 
 
636             125.40          09:12:02         00355528851TRLO1     XLON 
 
642             125.40          09:13:12         00355528878TRLO1     XLON 
 
464             125.60          09:22:48         00355529467TRLO1     XLON 
 
193             125.60          09:22:48         00355529468TRLO1     XLON 
 
657             125.40          09:26:53         00355529631TRLO1     XLON 
 
655             125.00          09:27:59         00355529726TRLO1     XLON 
 
48              125.40          09:34:27         00355529996TRLO1     XLON 
 
458             125.40          09:34:27         00355529997TRLO1     XLON 
 
150             125.40          09:34:27         00355529998TRLO1     XLON 
 
656             125.40          09:38:26         00355530336TRLO1     XLON 
 
148             125.00          09:41:06         00355530419TRLO1     XLON 
 
172             125.40          09:42:22         00355530485TRLO1     XLON 
 
276             125.40          09:42:22         00355530486TRLO1     XLON 
 
245             125.60          09:45:19         00355530596TRLO1     XLON 
 
413             125.60          09:45:19         00355530597TRLO1     XLON 
 
201             125.60          09:49:40         00355530752TRLO1     XLON 
 
454             125.60          09:49:40         00355530753TRLO1     XLON 
 
222             125.20          09:52:03         00355530820TRLO1     XLON 
 
27              125.60          09:55:36         00355530955TRLO1     XLON 
 
62              125.60          09:55:36         00355530956TRLO1     XLON 
 
89              125.60          09:55:36         00355530957TRLO1     XLON 
 
480             125.60          09:55:36         00355530958TRLO1     XLON 
 
101             125.40          09:58:19         00355531108TRLO1     XLON 
 
356             125.80          10:00:26         00355531194TRLO1     XLON 
 
307             125.80          10:00:26         00355531195TRLO1     XLON 
 
65              125.40          10:02:31         00355531317TRLO1     XLON 
 
489             125.40          10:02:31         00355531318TRLO1     XLON 
 
101             125.40          10:02:31         00355531319TRLO1     XLON 
 
186             125.40          10:07:05         00355531460TRLO1     XLON 
 
24              125.40          10:07:05         00355531461TRLO1     XLON 
 
439             125.40          10:07:05         00355531462TRLO1     XLON 
 
186             125.60          10:11:44         00355531679TRLO1     XLON 
 
463             125.60          10:11:44         00355531680TRLO1     XLON 
 
163             125.40          10:15:41         00355531821TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 02, 2025 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
