Dienstag, 07.10.2025
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
Dow Jones News
07.10.2025 08:33 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Announcement in relation to European Commission Clearance and Date of Court Hearing to sanction scheme

DJ Announcement in relation to European Commission Clearance and Date of Court Hearing to sanction scheme 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Announcement in relation to European Commission Clearance and Date of Court Hearing to sanction scheme 
07-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO 
WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION 
 
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 
 
7 October 2025 

RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER 
 
FOR 
 
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 
 
BY 
 
PANDOX IRELAND TUCK LIMITED 
 
A NEWLY-INCORPORATED COMPANY WHOLLY-OWNED BY PANDOX AB AND EIENDOMSSPAR AS 
 
TO BE IMPLEMENTED BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER CHAPTER 1 OF PART 9 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2014 

RECEIPT OF EUROPEAN COMMISSION CLEARANCE 
 
AND 
 
ANNOUNCEMENT OF DATE OF COURT HEARING TO SANCTION SCHEME 
 
On 15 July 2025, Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata") and Pandox Ireland Tuck Limited ("Bidco") announced a recommended 
cash offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Dalata by Bidco (the "Acquisition"), to be 
implemented by way of a scheme of arrangement under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Companies Act 2014 (the "Scheme"), which 
is subject to the terms and conditions set out in the scheme document published by Dalata on 12 August 2025 (the " 
Scheme Document"). 
 
Dalata Shareholders voted in favour of the Acquisition at the Scheme Meetings and Extraordinary General Meeting held on 
11 September 2025.  
 
Receipt of European Commission Clearance 
 
The Board of Dalata are pleased to announce that it has been notified that the EU Commission has made its determination 
in respect of the Acquisition and has concluded that it may be put into effect. Accordingly, Condition 3.2 of Part V of 
the Scheme Document has been satisfied. 
 
Announcement of Date of Court Hearing to Sanction the Scheme 
 
The Board of Dalata also announces that the Court Hearing, where sanction of the Scheme by the High Court of Ireland 
(the "Court") will be sought, has been set for 11.00 am on Wednesday, 29 October 2025. 
 
Information on the Court Hearing (or, if relevant, a change in the date of the Court Hearing) will be advertised on the 
Company's website www.dalatahotelgroup.com. By Order of the Court, any interested party intending to appear at the 
hearing must give notice of their intention to do so to the Company's solicitors, A&L Goodbody LLP, by no later than 
6pm (GMT) on Thursday 23 October 2025. Any affidavit evidence that an interested party intends to rely on at the 
hearing shall be filed with the Central Office of the Court and served on the Company's solicitors, A&L Goodbody LLP, 
by that time and date (i.e. 6pm (GMT) on Thursday 23 October 2025). A copy of the originating notice of motion and the 
supporting affidavit may be obtained from the Company's solicitors A&L Goodbody LLP, upon request made by email 
addressed to dalatahotelgroup@algoodbody.com. 
 
Timetable 
 
Subject to satisfaction or waiver of the other Conditions set out in the Scheme Document, including the sanction by the 
Court of the Scheme at the Court Hearing, the Effective Date of the Scheme and closing of the transaction is expected 
to be early November 2025. 
 
Except as otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the same meanings 
as given to them in the Scheme Document. 
 
Enquiries 
 
Dalata Hotel Group plc                    
 
Dermot Crowley                        
 
Sean McKeon                        +353 1 206 9400 
 
Investor Relations                    investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com 
 
Rothschild & Co (Financial Adviser to Dalata) 
 
Avi Goldberg 
                             
Sam Green 
                             
Alice Squires 
                           +44 (0) 20 7280 5000 
Nikhil Walia 
 
Joel Barnett 
 
Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker) 
                             
Ben Wright 
                           +44 203 753 3069 
Clayton Bush 
 
Davy (Joint Corporate Broker) 
 
Anthony Farrell                        
 
Orla Cowzer                        +353 1 679 6363 

FTI Consulting (Communications Adviser to Dalata) 
                           +353 86 2314135 
Jonathan Neilan 
                           +353 86 6712702 
Declan Kearney 
                           +44 7768 216607 
Edward Bridges 
                           Dalata@fticonsulting.com

Responsibility statements required by the Irish Takeover Rules

The Directors of Dalata accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement. To the best of their knowledge and belief (having taken all reasonable care to ensure such is the case), the information contained in this announcement is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

Advisers

N.M. Rothschild & Sons Limited ("Rothschild & Co"), which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the FCA, is acting exclusively as financial adviser to Dalata and for no one else in connection with the Acquisition and will not be responsible to anyone other than Dalata in respect of protections that may be afforded to clients of Rothschild & Co nor for providing advice in connection with the Acquisition or any matter referred to herein. Neither Rothschild & Co nor any of its affiliates (nor their respective directors, officers, employees or agents) owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Rothschild & Co in connection with this Announcement, any statement contained herein, the Acquisition or otherwise. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by Rothschild & Co as to the contents of this Announcement.

J&E Davy ("Davy"), which is authorised and regulated in Ireland by the Central Bank of Ireland, and in the United Kingdom, Davy is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Davy is acting exclusively for Dalata and no one else in connection with the matters referred to in this Announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Dalata for providing the protections afforded to clients of Davy or for providing advice in connection with the matters referred to in this Announcement.

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG ("Berenberg"), which is authorised and regulated by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority and is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the FCA, is acting exclusively for Dalata and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this Announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Dalata for providing the protections afforded to clients of Berenberg for providing advice in connection with any matter referred to herein. Neither Berenberg nor any of its affiliates (nor their respective directors, officers, employees or agents) owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Berenberg in connection with this Announcement, any statement contained herein or otherwise.

Disclosure requirements of the Takeover Rules

Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Irish Takeover Rules, any person 'interested' (directly or indirectly) in 1% or more of any class of 'relevant securities' of Dalata must disclose all 'dealings' in such 'relevant securities' during the 'offer period'. The disclosure of a 'dealing' in 'relevant securities' by a person to whom Rule 8.3(b) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (Irish/UK time) on the business day following the date of the relevant transaction. This requirement will continue until the 'offer period' ends. If two or more persons cooperate on the basis of any agreement either express or tacit, either oral or written, to acquire an 'interest' in 'relevant securities' of the offeree company, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3 of the Irish Takeover Rules. A dealing disclosure must contain the details specified in Rule 8.6(b) of the Irish Takeover Rules, including details of the dealing concerned and of the person's interests and short positions in any 'relevant securities' of Dalata.

All 'dealings' in 'relevant securities' of Dalata by a bidder, or by any party Acting in Concert with a bidder, must also be disclosed by no later than 12 noon (Irish/UK time) on the 'business' day following the date of the relevant transaction. If two or more persons co-operate on the basis of an agreement, either express or tacit, either oral or written, to acquire for one or more of them an interest in relevant securities, they will be deemed to be a single person for these purposes.

Disclosure tables, giving details of the companies in whose 'relevant securities' and 'dealings' should be disclosed, can be found on the Irish Takeover Panel's website at www.irishtakeoverpanel.ie.

'Interests' in securities arise, in summary, when a person has long economic exposure, whether conditional or absolute, to changes in the price of securities. In particular, a person will be treated as having an 'interest' by virtue of the ownership or control of securities, or by virtue of any option in respect of, or derivative referenced to, securities.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 07, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
