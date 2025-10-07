Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.10.2025
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
07.10.2025 08:33 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
07-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 6 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      403.40p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      396.80p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      400.0451p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,305,854 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,740,596.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 06/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 400.0451

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference 
Number of ordinary shares purchased      price    Time)          number         Trading venue 
                       (GBp share) 
 
 
                                             397.40    08:00:10        00030203022TRDU0    XLON 
78 
 
 
                                          500 397.40    08:00:10        00030203021TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          563 400.60    08:17:29        00030203170TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          573 399.40    08:21:09        00030203191TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          500 399.00    08:21:09        00030203192TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          140 399.00    08:21:09        00030203193TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,035 399.60    08:35:59        00030203237TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          123 397.20    08:41:05        00030203303TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          514 397.20    08:41:05        00030203304TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          155 397.60    09:01:43        00030203597TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,144 396.80    09:02:04        00030203598TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          294 396.80    09:08:23        00030203635TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          290 396.80    09:08:23        00030203636TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          523 397.40    09:23:06        00030203723TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          527 397.40    09:23:06        00030203724TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             399.20    09:37:27        00030203851TRDU0    XLON 
32 
 
 
                                          343 399.20    09:37:27        00030203852TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          103 399.20    09:37:27        00030203853TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          839 398.60    09:39:24        00030203862TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          567 399.20    09:54:14        00030203903TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          299 400.00    10:01:04        00030203912TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          115 400.00    10:01:04        00030203913TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             400.00    10:01:04        00030203914TRDU0    XLON 
50

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 07, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
