Transaction in Own Shares -3

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 07-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 6 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 403.40p Highest price paid per share: 396.80p Lowest price paid per share: 400.0451p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,305,854 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,740,596.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 06/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 400.0451

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Number of ordinary shares purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 397.40 08:00:10 00030203022TRDU0 XLON 78 500 397.40 08:00:10 00030203021TRDU0 XLON 563 400.60 08:17:29 00030203170TRDU0 XLON 573 399.40 08:21:09 00030203191TRDU0 XLON 500 399.00 08:21:09 00030203192TRDU0 XLON 140 399.00 08:21:09 00030203193TRDU0 XLON 1,035 399.60 08:35:59 00030203237TRDU0 XLON 123 397.20 08:41:05 00030203303TRDU0 XLON 514 397.20 08:41:05 00030203304TRDU0 XLON 155 397.60 09:01:43 00030203597TRDU0 XLON 1,144 396.80 09:02:04 00030203598TRDU0 XLON 294 396.80 09:08:23 00030203635TRDU0 XLON 290 396.80 09:08:23 00030203636TRDU0 XLON 523 397.40 09:23:06 00030203723TRDU0 XLON 527 397.40 09:23:06 00030203724TRDU0 XLON 399.20 09:37:27 00030203851TRDU0 XLON 32 343 399.20 09:37:27 00030203852TRDU0 XLON 103 399.20 09:37:27 00030203853TRDU0 XLON 839 398.60 09:39:24 00030203862TRDU0 XLON 567 399.20 09:54:14 00030203903TRDU0 XLON 299 400.00 10:01:04 00030203912TRDU0 XLON 115 400.00 10:01:04 00030203913TRDU0 XLON 400.00 10:01:04 00030203914TRDU0 XLON 50

399.60 10:03:36 00030203916TRDU0 XLON 72 180 399.60 10:03:36 00030203917TRDU0 XLON 104 399.60 10:03:36 00030203918TRDU0 XLON 399.60 10:03:36 00030203919TRDU0 XLON 69 137 399.60 10:03:36 00030203920TRDU0 XLON 427 399.60 10:03:36 00030203921TRDU0 XLON 575 400.00 10:20:12 00030204004TRDU0 XLON 400.00 10:20:12 00030204005TRDU0 XLON 19 399.40 10:20:12 00030204006TRDU0 XLON 18 399.40 10:20:12 00030204007TRDU0 XLON 12 399.40 10:20:12 00030204008TRDU0 XLON 4 399.40 10:20:12 00030204009TRDU0 XLON 95 842 399.40 10:20:13 00030204010TRDU0 XLON 401.00 10:39:24 00030204172TRDU0 XLON 19 401.00 10:39:24 00030204173TRDU0 XLON 35 401.00 10:39:24 00030204174TRDU0 XLON 3 574 401.00 10:43:05 00030204186TRDU0 XLON 251 400.80 10:50:26 00030204210TRDU0 XLON 305 400.80 10:50:26 00030204211TRDU0 XLON 399.40 10:56:54 00030204216TRDU0 XLON 18 324 401.00 11:05:09 00030204235TRDU0 XLON 264 401.00 11:05:09 00030204236TRDU0 XLON 340 401.00 11:07:22 00030204241TRDU0 XLON 401.00 11:07:22 00030204242TRDU0 XLON 52 401.00 11:07:22 00030204243TRDU0 XLON 20 1,587 400.40 11:07:22 00030204244TRDU0 XLON 399.00 11:23:31 00030204287TRDU0 XLON 27 399.00 11:23:31 00030204288TRDU0 XLON 9 113 399.00 11:23:31 00030204289TRDU0 XLON 399.00 11:23:31 00030204290TRDU0 XLON 35

420 399.00 11:23:31 00030204291TRDU0 XLON 174 399.60 11:46:41 00030204406TRDU0 XLON 528 399.60 11:49:15 00030204473TRDU0 XLON 1,215 399.00 11:57:09 00030204527TRDU0 XLON 241 399.00 11:57:09 00030204528TRDU0 XLON 400.00 12:18:53 00030204634TRDU0 XLON 4 400.00 12:18:53 00030204635TRDU0 XLON 44 400.00 12:18:53 00030204636TRDU0 XLON 32 399.40 12:19:55 00030204638TRDU0 XLON 59 499 399.40 12:19:55 00030204639TRDU0 XLON 400.00 12:27:53 00030204663TRDU0 XLON 20 366 400.00 12:27:53 00030204664TRDU0 XLON 1,280 399.00 12:30:27 00030204677TRDU0 XLON 399.20 12:36:00 00030204691TRDU0 XLON 20 192 399.20 12:38:43 00030204709TRDU0 XLON 399.20 12:38:43 00030204710TRDU0 XLON 8 400.60 13:05:04 00030204946TRDU0 XLON 21 400.60 13:07:31 00030204962TRDU0 XLON 83 425 400.60 13:07:58 00030204963TRDU0 XLON 707 400.60 13:07:58 00030204964TRDU0 XLON 400.60 13:09:01 00030204966TRDU0 XLON 75 543 400.60 13:09:01 00030204967TRDU0 XLON 175 401.00 13:19:13 00030204993TRDU0 XLON 401.00 13:19:13 00030204994TRDU0 XLON 7 425 401.00 13:20:37 00030204997TRDU0 XLON 591 401.80 13:24:20 00030205039TRDU0 XLON 539 401.20 13:30:37 00030205078TRDU0 XLON 521 401.20 13:30:37 00030205079TRDU0 XLON 522 401.20 13:30:37 00030205080TRDU0 XLON 1,201 401.00 13:44:09 00030205102TRDU0 XLON

