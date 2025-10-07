Transaction in Own Shares -3

Anzeige
Dow Jones News
07.10.2025 08:33 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
07-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 6 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      403.40p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      396.80p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      400.0451p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,305,854 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,740,596.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 06/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 400.0451

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference 
Number of ordinary shares purchased      price    Time)          number         Trading venue 
                       (GBp share) 
 
 
                                             397.40    08:00:10        00030203022TRDU0    XLON 
78 
 
 
                                          500 397.40    08:00:10        00030203021TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          563 400.60    08:17:29        00030203170TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          573 399.40    08:21:09        00030203191TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          500 399.00    08:21:09        00030203192TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          140 399.00    08:21:09        00030203193TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,035 399.60    08:35:59        00030203237TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          123 397.20    08:41:05        00030203303TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          514 397.20    08:41:05        00030203304TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          155 397.60    09:01:43        00030203597TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,144 396.80    09:02:04        00030203598TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          294 396.80    09:08:23        00030203635TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          290 396.80    09:08:23        00030203636TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          523 397.40    09:23:06        00030203723TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          527 397.40    09:23:06        00030203724TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             399.20    09:37:27        00030203851TRDU0    XLON 
32 
 
 
                                          343 399.20    09:37:27        00030203852TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          103 399.20    09:37:27        00030203853TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          839 398.60    09:39:24        00030203862TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          567 399.20    09:54:14        00030203903TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          299 400.00    10:01:04        00030203912TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          115 400.00    10:01:04        00030203913TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             400.00    10:01:04        00030203914TRDU0    XLON 
50

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

399.60    10:03:36        00030203916TRDU0    XLON 
72 
 
 
                                          180 399.60    10:03:36        00030203917TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          104 399.60    10:03:36        00030203918TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             399.60    10:03:36        00030203919TRDU0    XLON 
69 
 
 
                                          137 399.60    10:03:36        00030203920TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          427 399.60    10:03:36        00030203921TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          575 400.00    10:20:12        00030204004TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             400.00    10:20:12        00030204005TRDU0    XLON 
19 
 
 
                                             399.40    10:20:12        00030204006TRDU0    XLON 
18 
 
 
                                             399.40    10:20:12        00030204007TRDU0    XLON 
12 
 
 
                                              399.40    10:20:12        00030204008TRDU0    XLON 
4 
 
 
                                             399.40    10:20:12        00030204009TRDU0    XLON 
95 
 
 
                                          842 399.40    10:20:13        00030204010TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             401.00    10:39:24        00030204172TRDU0    XLON 
19 
 
 
                                             401.00    10:39:24        00030204173TRDU0    XLON 
35 
 
 
                                              401.00    10:39:24        00030204174TRDU0    XLON 
3 
 
 
                                          574 401.00    10:43:05        00030204186TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          251 400.80    10:50:26        00030204210TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          305 400.80    10:50:26        00030204211TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             399.40    10:56:54        00030204216TRDU0    XLON 
18 
 
 
                                          324 401.00    11:05:09        00030204235TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          264 401.00    11:05:09        00030204236TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          340 401.00    11:07:22        00030204241TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             401.00    11:07:22        00030204242TRDU0    XLON 
52 
 
 
                                             401.00    11:07:22        00030204243TRDU0    XLON 
20 
 
 
                                       1,587 400.40    11:07:22        00030204244TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             399.00    11:23:31        00030204287TRDU0    XLON 
27 
 
 
                                              399.00    11:23:31        00030204288TRDU0    XLON 
9 
 
 
                                          113 399.00    11:23:31        00030204289TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             399.00    11:23:31        00030204290TRDU0    XLON 
35

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -3- 

420 399.00    11:23:31        00030204291TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          174 399.60    11:46:41        00030204406TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          528 399.60    11:49:15        00030204473TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,215 399.00    11:57:09        00030204527TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          241 399.00    11:57:09        00030204528TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                              400.00    12:18:53        00030204634TRDU0    XLON 
4 
 
 
                                             400.00    12:18:53        00030204635TRDU0    XLON 
44 
 
 
                                             400.00    12:18:53        00030204636TRDU0    XLON 
32 
 
 
                                             399.40    12:19:55        00030204638TRDU0    XLON 
59 
 
 
                                          499 399.40    12:19:55        00030204639TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             400.00    12:27:53        00030204663TRDU0    XLON 
20 
 
 
                                          366 400.00    12:27:53        00030204664TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,280 399.00    12:30:27        00030204677TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             399.20    12:36:00        00030204691TRDU0    XLON 
20 
 
 
                                          192 399.20    12:38:43        00030204709TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                              399.20    12:38:43        00030204710TRDU0    XLON 
8 
 
 
                                             400.60    13:05:04        00030204946TRDU0    XLON 
21 
 
 
                                             400.60    13:07:31        00030204962TRDU0    XLON 
83 
 
 
                                          425 400.60    13:07:58        00030204963TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          707 400.60    13:07:58        00030204964TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             400.60    13:09:01        00030204966TRDU0    XLON 
75 
 
 
                                          543 400.60    13:09:01        00030204967TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          175 401.00    13:19:13        00030204993TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                              401.00    13:19:13        00030204994TRDU0    XLON 
7 
 
 
                                          425 401.00    13:20:37        00030204997TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          591 401.80    13:24:20        00030205039TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          539 401.20    13:30:37        00030205078TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          521 401.20    13:30:37        00030205079TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          522 401.20    13:30:37        00030205080TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,201 401.00    13:44:09        00030205102TRDU0    XLON

