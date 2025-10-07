Inogen Alliance: Rethinking Remediation for a Sustainable Future

Rethinking EHS Podcast

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / Sustainable remediation goes beyond cleaning contaminated sites-it's about supporting climate resilience, circular economy principles, and healthier communities. In this episode, we explore why traditional remediation methods are no longer enough, the opportunities of nature-based and in situ approaches, and the global collaboration driving innovation in this field. We hear from host Phil Dillard, joined by co-host Beatrice Bizzaro, Water Stewardship Technology Lead at HPC Italy and the Inogen Alliance Global Water Working Group Leader. Together, they speak with: Jason Lagowski, Senior Consultant at Antea Group USA and Gabriele Cerutti, Technology Leader Geologist at HPC Italy.

Rethinking EHS: Global Goals. Local Delivery.

The key to a sustainable future lies in our ability to coordinate global efforts built on the foundation of local expertise. So how can those of us passionate about protecting planet and people harness this knowledge and turn it into practical solutions on a worldwide scale?

On this podcast, we'll traverse the globe to unearth the stories of EHS and sustainability communities making an impact on the ground. We'll share compelling stories from biodiversity and energy transition to workplace safety and more; expert insights, on topics such as PFAS and CSRD, and diverse perspectives to highlight tangible solutions and share innovative strategies to drive change.

Whether you're an EHS practitioner, a sustainability specialist, or a leader striving to improve your organization, join us, as we explore the path forward and Rethink EHS.

Brought to you by Inogen Alliance.

