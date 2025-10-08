DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 08-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 7 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 15,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 402.00p Highest price paid per share: 397.40p Lowest price paid per share: 399.8781p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,320,854 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,725,596.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 07/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 399.8781

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading Number of ordinary shares purchased price (UK Time) reference number venue (GBp share) 812 397.40 08:57:30 00030206992TRDU0 XLON 573 398.00 09:40:36 00030207453TRDU0 XLON 583 399.00 09:57:42 00030207500TRDU0 XLON 399.40 10:23:43 00030207790TRDU0 XLON 61 167 399.40 10:23:43 00030207791TRDU0 XLON 400.00 10:31:51 00030207821TRDU0 XLON 20 102 400.00 10:32:50 00030207833TRDU0 XLON 400.00 10:32:50 00030207834TRDU0 XLON 33 473 399.80 10:35:24 00030207856TRDU0 XLON 399.80 10:35:24 00030207857TRDU0 XLON 61 105 399.40 10:35:24 00030207858TRDU0 XLON 399.40 10:35:24 00030207859TRDU0 XLON 5 451 399.40 10:35:24 00030207860TRDU0 XLON 401.00 11:29:46 00030208161TRDU0 XLON 35 401.00 11:29:46 00030208162TRDU0 XLON 75 390 401.00 11:29:46 00030208163TRDU0 XLON 126 402.00 11:53:32 00030208202TRDU0 XLON 350 402.00 11:53:32 00030208203TRDU0 XLON 178 401.00 12:10:18 00030208257TRDU0 XLON 1,160 401.00 12:10:18 00030208258TRDU0 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 08, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)