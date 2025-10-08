Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
08.10.2025 08:33 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
08-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 7 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      15,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      402.00p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      397.40p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      399.8781p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,320,854 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,725,596.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 07/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 399.8781

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction     Trading 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
                            (GBp share) 
 
 
                                                    812 397.40    08:57:30      00030206992TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    573 398.00    09:40:36      00030207453TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    583 399.00    09:57:42      00030207500TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       399.40    10:23:43      00030207790TRDU0  XLON 
61 
 
 
                                                    167 399.40    10:23:43      00030207791TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       400.00    10:31:51      00030207821TRDU0  XLON 
20 
 
 
                                                    102 400.00    10:32:50      00030207833TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       400.00    10:32:50      00030207834TRDU0  XLON 
33 
 
 
                                                    473 399.80    10:35:24      00030207856TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       399.80    10:35:24      00030207857TRDU0  XLON 
61 
 
 
                                                    105 399.40    10:35:24      00030207858TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                        399.40    10:35:24      00030207859TRDU0  XLON 
5 
 
 
                                                    451 399.40    10:35:24      00030207860TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       401.00    11:29:46      00030208161TRDU0  XLON 
35 
 
 
                                                       401.00    11:29:46      00030208162TRDU0  XLON 
75 
 
 
                                                    390 401.00    11:29:46      00030208163TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    126 402.00    11:53:32      00030208202TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    350 402.00    11:53:32      00030208203TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    178 401.00    12:10:18      00030208257TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,160  401.00    12:10:18      00030208258TRDU0  XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 08, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

401.00    12:54:13      00030208446TRDU0  XLON 
31 
 
 
                                                    223 401.00    12:54:13      00030208447TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                        401.00    12:54:13      00030208448TRDU0  XLON 
5 
 
 
                                                       401.00    12:54:13      00030208449TRDU0  XLON 
64 
 
 
                                                       401.00    12:54:14      00030208450TRDU0  XLON 
33 
 
 
                                                        401.00    12:54:14      00030208451TRDU0  XLON 
1 
 
 
                                                        401.60    13:26:25      00030208651TRDU0  XLON 
2 
 
 
                                                       401.60    13:26:25      00030208652TRDU0  XLON 
19 
 
 
                                                       401.40    13:27:06      00030208660TRDU0  XLON 
19 
 
 
                                                       401.40    13:27:06      00030208661TRDU0  XLON 
93 
 
 
                                                       401.40    13:27:06      00030208662TRDU0  XLON 
19 
 
 
                                                        401.40    13:27:06      00030208663TRDU0  XLON 
5 
 
 
                                                    555 401.40    13:32:12      00030208688TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    549 401.40    13:48:52      00030208767TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,033  401.20    13:58:04      00030208814TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    114 401.40    14:34:20      00030209221TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    171 401.40    14:34:20      00030209222TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       401.40    14:34:20      00030209223TRDU0  XLON 
17 
 
 
                                                       401.00    14:37:12      00030209293TRDU0  XLON 
77 
 
 
                                                       401.00    14:37:12      00030209294TRDU0  XLON 
19 
 
 
                                                       401.00    14:37:12      00030209295TRDU0  XLON 
10 
 
 
                                                        401.00    14:37:12      00030209296TRDU0  XLON 
6 
 
 
                                                        401.00    14:37:12      00030209297TRDU0  XLON 
3 
 
 
                                                       401.00    14:37:12      00030209298TRDU0  XLON 
10 
 
 
                                                    586 401.40    14:43:22      00030209359TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    682 401.20    14:43:22      00030209360TRDU0  XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 08, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.