Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
09.10.2025 08:33 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
09-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 8 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      15,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      402.40p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      397.00p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      400.3079p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,335,854 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,710,596.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 08/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 400.3079

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction     Trading 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
                            (GBp share) 
 
 
                                                    635 400.00    08:25:24      00030210266TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    518 400.00    08:25:24      00030210267TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    403 402.20    09:04:55      00030210731TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                        402.20    09:04:55      00030210732TRDU0  XLON 
6 
 
 
                                                       402.20    09:04:55      00030210733TRDU0  XLON 
37 
 
 
                                                    170 402.20    09:04:55      00030210734TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    225 402.00    09:28:34      00030210880TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       402.00    09:28:35      00030210881TRDU0  XLON 
79 
 
 
                                                       402.00    09:28:35      00030210882TRDU0  XLON 
19 
 
 
                                                       402.00    09:41:27      00030210935TRDU0  XLON 
19 
 
 
                                                       402.40    09:47:01      00030210963TRDU0  XLON 
48 
 
 
                                                    479 402.40    09:47:01      00030210964TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       402.40    09:47:01      00030210965TRDU0  XLON 
31 
 
 
                                                    538 402.40    09:47:01      00030210966TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    574 400.00    10:16:04      00030211379TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    551 398.40    10:45:13      00030211674TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    905 401.40    11:43:22      00030212285TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    248 401.40    11:43:22      00030212286TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    322 402.00    12:11:09      00030212388TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    195 402.00    12:11:09      00030212389TRDU0  XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 09, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.