DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 09-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 8 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 15,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 402.40p Highest price paid per share: 397.00p Lowest price paid per share: 400.3079p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,335,854 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,710,596.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 08/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 400.3079

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading Number of ordinary shares purchased price (UK Time) reference number venue (GBp share) 635 400.00 08:25:24 00030210266TRDU0 XLON 518 400.00 08:25:24 00030210267TRDU0 XLON 403 402.20 09:04:55 00030210731TRDU0 XLON 402.20 09:04:55 00030210732TRDU0 XLON 6 402.20 09:04:55 00030210733TRDU0 XLON 37 170 402.20 09:04:55 00030210734TRDU0 XLON 225 402.00 09:28:34 00030210880TRDU0 XLON 402.00 09:28:35 00030210881TRDU0 XLON 79 402.00 09:28:35 00030210882TRDU0 XLON 19 402.00 09:41:27 00030210935TRDU0 XLON 19 402.40 09:47:01 00030210963TRDU0 XLON 48 479 402.40 09:47:01 00030210964TRDU0 XLON 402.40 09:47:01 00030210965TRDU0 XLON 31 538 402.40 09:47:01 00030210966TRDU0 XLON 574 400.00 10:16:04 00030211379TRDU0 XLON 551 398.40 10:45:13 00030211674TRDU0 XLON 905 401.40 11:43:22 00030212285TRDU0 XLON 248 401.40 11:43:22 00030212286TRDU0 XLON 322 402.00 12:11:09 00030212388TRDU0 XLON 195 402.00 12:11:09 00030212389TRDU0 XLON

