Edge Security Market to Reach $136,453.0 Million by 2034 Globally, at 20.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global edge security market is experiencing rapid growth due to rise in adoption of secure access service edge (SASE) and increase in adoption of 5G networks. The growth of remote and hybrid environments further drives market expansion.

Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Edge Security Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2034," valued at $21,360.0 million in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2025 to 2034, reaching $136,453.0 million by 2034. Key factors fueling this growth include rise in adoption of secure access service edge (SASE), adoption of 5G networks, and the growth of remote and hybrid environments to enhance network agility and real-time threat detection through advanced edge security solutions and zero-trust architectures.

Report Overview:

Rise in demand for secure access service edge (SASE) and the increase in the adoption of 5G networks have driven the demand for advanced edge security solutions, prompting enterprises and service providers to enhance network agility and real-time threat detection. Additionally, the growth of remote and hybrid environments is driving the expansion of distributed security architectures, further accelerating overall market growth.

However, the high implementation and maintenance costs along with complexity in managing distributed environments, pose significant restraints. Conversely, the integration of AI and ML for threat detection across industries within the edge security landscape presents significant opportunities for market players.

Key Segmentation Overview:

The edge security market is segmented based on component, enterprise size, end-user industry, and region.

By Component: Hardware, Software, and Service

By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise and SMEs

By End-User Industry: BFSI, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, and Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., and Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Rest of LAMEA)

Market Highlights

By Component, the software segment dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to continue leading due to increasing adoption of zero trust architecture (ZTA), demand for cloud-edge hybrid security models, emergence of SASE (Secure Access Service Edge), and integration of AI and machine learning.

By Enterprise Size, the large enterprise segment witnessed significant growth due to integration of edge computing with hybrid cloud environments, increase in use of AI/ML for advanced threat detection, and deploying scalable and customized edge security solutions aimed at enhancing cybersecurity posture while addressing specific operational and industry requirements.

By End-User Industry, the IT and telecom segment dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to continue leading due to rapid deployment of 5G networks, proliferation of IoT devices, and increase in the development of AI-driven edge security tools.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025-2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $21,360.0 Million Market Size in 2034 $136,453.0 Million CAGR 20.1 % Segments covered Component, Enterprise Size, End-User Industry, and Region Drivers Increasing adoption of secure access service edge (SASE) Adoption of 5G networks Opportunities AI and ML Integration for threat detection across industries Restraints High implementation and maintenance costs Complexity in managing distributed environments

Factors Affecting Market Growth & Opportunities:

Rise in demand for secure access service edge (SASE) for seamless secure connectivity and zero-trust access control has propelled the growth of the edge security market. Factors such as the increased adoption of 5G networks enabling faster data transmission, lower latency, and greater device connectivity, along with the expansion of remote and hybrid environments enabling scalable, decentralized security frameworks in the edge security landscape, are driving the market forward.

Advanced Edge Security Solutions: The increasing complexity of managing and securing distributed edge nodes demands specialized security strategies, driving innovation in orchestration tools, automated defenses, and AI-powered monitoring.

Innovations in Edge Security: The integration of cloud-native edge security platforms enables unified, scalable protection across edge, cloud, and hybrid environments, ensuring consistent security policies, rapid deployment, and adaptability to evolving threat landscapes.

However, challenges such as implementation and maintenance costs along with the complexity in managing distributed environments remain a concern for industry players. Key vendors are focusing on streamlining deployment, enhancing interoperability across platforms, and leveraging automation and AI-driven analytics to ensure cost-effective, scalable, and resilient edge security solutions.

Regulatory Landscape & Compliance:

The edge security market operates within a highly regulatory landscape, shaped by various global, regional, and national frameworks aimed at ensuring data protection, privacy, and operational security. These regulations are designed to ensure confidentiality, integrity, availability, and compliance measures. Key regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the European Union and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) in the United States mandate detailed data handling practices, breach notification requirements, and user consent protocols. Compliance in edge security aims to ensure that data collected, processed, and stored at or near the network edge adheres to the same rigorous standards as data managed in centralized environments by implementing strong encryption, secure access controls, continuous monitoring, and data minimization practices

Recent regulations aim to strengthen the digital ecosystem by enhancing transparency, accountability, and resilience in cybersecurity practices-all while ensuring consumer protection and maintaining market stability.

Technological Innovations & Future Trends:

The rise of TinyML, model quantization, and on-device learning enables advanced analytics and real-time inference directly on edge devices, ensuring low latency and minimal power consumption.

Emerging quantum-edge-cloud architectures combine quantum-safe encryption with edge computing to create ultra-secure, next-gen IoT systems, pushing the frontier of secure, distributed intelligence.

Brain-inspired, energy-efficient chips enable ultra-low-power edge devices to run ML tasks locally, mimicking neural processing for real-time, efficient intelligence.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the edge security market owing to the high adoption of advanced technologies and the strong presence of leading cybersecurity vendors. In addition, increased investment in digital infrastructure and rising concerns about data breaches fuel the growth of the market in this region. The U.S. leads the edge security market in this region due to its robust IT ecosystem, early adoption of edge computing solutions, and strong regulatory frameworks supporting cybersecurity. The country's well-established cloud infrastructure and increasing number of connected devices further contribute to its dominance. For instance, in May 2025, Armada, Second Front, and Microsoft partnered to deploy secure edge computing solutions for military and national security operations. They successfully integrated Second Front's Frontier platform with Microsoft Azure Local inside Armada's rugged Galleon modular data centers. This setup enables real-time, mission-critical applications to run in remote and disconnected environments, enhancing decision-making capabilities. The collaboration supports DevSecOps at the edge, ensuring secure, low-latency operations and accelerating access to emerging technologies in challenging conditions.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period, driven by factors such as increasing digital transformation across industries, growing adoption of IoT and edge devices, and rising cybersecurity threats. In addition, government initiatives promoting smart city development and the expansion of 5G infrastructure contribute toward market growth in the region. China stands out as a dominant player in the edge security industry in the region, due to its large-scale deployment of edge computing technologies, strong manufacturing base for connected devices, and significant investments in AI and cybersecurity.

Other key contributors in the region include Japan, South Korea, and India. Japan benefits from its highly developed technology sector, along with a strong emphasis on industrial automation and smart infrastructure, which drives the demand for advanced edge security solutions. South Korea capitalizes on its advanced telecommunications infrastructure and high penetration of connected devices, positioning itself as a key market for edge security. Meanwhile, India is undergoing rapid digital transformation, fueled by increasing cloud adoption, a vibrant startup ecosystem, and government-led initiatives such as Digital India. These factors collectively contribute to the growing need for comprehensive edge security frameworks across the region.

Key Players:

Major players in the edge security market include Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Fortinet, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Zscaler, Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cloudflare, Inc., Forcepoint LLC, F5, Inc., AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Barracuda Networks, Inc.,Versa Networks, Inc., Cato Networks Ltd., Netskope, Inc., Sophos Limited, SonicWall, Inc, Musarubra US LLC, Infoblox Inc., iboss, Inc., and Cisco Systems, Inc. These companies are focusing on expanding their service offerings, strategic partnerships, and enhancing digital accessibility, customer outreach, and financial inclusion in the edge security industry.

Key Strategies Adopted by Competitors

In February 2025, Check Point Software Technologies partnered with Wiz to deliver comprehensive end-to-end cloud security. This collaboration integrates Check Point's expertise in cloud network security with Wiz's leadership in Cloud Native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPP). The goal is to bridge the gap between network and cloud security by offering unified visibility, smarter risk prioritization, and enhanced protection across hybrid cloud environments. Through deep technological integration, the partnership aims to simplify security operations and empower teams with real-time insights and actionable recommendations.

In August 2024, SLB and Palo Alto Networks expanded their collaboration to enhance cybersecurity in the energy sector. This partnership combines SLB's expertise in cloud and edge technologies with Palo Alto Networks' advanced, platform-based cybersecurity solutions. Together, they aim to deliver integrated, secure digital solutions tailored for the unique challenges of the energy industry, including protecting critical infrastructure and enabling secure operations across both cloud and edge environments.

