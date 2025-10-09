Western Systems: Page, AZ Optimizes Traffic Flow with AI in Extreme Desert Conditions

Facing seasonal surges and extreme desert conditions, Page, AZ upgrades two key intersections with AI-driven signal operations and IoT connectivity to improve safety, efficiency, and the travel experience for residents and millions of visitors.

PAGE, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / The City of Page, Arizona, known as the gateway to Lake Powell, Antelope Canyon, Horseshoe Bend, and the Grand Canyon, has completed a significant traffic technology upgrade to improve safety, efficiency, and the driving experience for both residents and the millions of visitors who pass through each year.

To address seasonal traffic surges and the harsh environmental conditions of the desert - glare, dust, deep shadows, and extreme heat - the city partnered with Western Systems, Currux Vision, and B Wiring Solutions to install advanced AI-based detection and actuation technology alongside the Connected Traffic Cabinet. IoT.

Installed at the cabinet level, the compact AI system processes video on site, delivering accurate, real-time detection of vehicles and vulnerable road users, supporting dynamic signal actuation, and generating detailed analytics. The Connected Traffic Cabinet. IoT enhances operations with robust connectivity - including five Ethernet ports, high-speed 4G LTE, GPS, VPN pass-through, and exclusive access to a secure cloud-based monitoring platform for remote control, real-time status checks, on-demand video streaming, and system health monitoring.

"Our goal was to give our community a safer, more efficient traffic system without causing major disruptions," said Kyle Christiansen, Public Works Director, City of Page. "This upgrade benefits both our residents and the diverse travelers who visit from around the globe."

"Currux Vision's edge-based AI is built for complex, real-world environments," said Alex Colosivschi, CEO of Currux Vision. "From extreme heat to low-visibility conditions, it ensures consistent detection and reliable performance year-round."

"Page is doing such a great job for their community by investing in solutions that improve safety, reduce congestion, and create a better experience for everyone on the road," said. Joe Marioni, Territory Manager at Western Systems. "We're proud to support their vision with technology that's reliable, scalable, and built for Arizona's unique conditions."

The City of Page's proactive approach offers a model for other Arizona communities seeking to modernize their traffic operations with minimal disruption, maximum efficiency, and future-ready scalability.

Nestled on the southern shores of Lake Powell in northern Arizona, the City of Page is home to approximately 7,500 residents but welcomes nearly 5 million visitors annually. Surrounded by iconic landscapes, Page is a hub for tourism, outdoor recreation, and cultural exchange, committed to enhancing infrastructure, safety, and quality of life.

Western Systems has been providing innovative, dependable traffic management solutions to city, county, and state agencies across the western United States for over 20 years.

Currux Vision develops cutting-edge AI-based traffic detection, actuation, and analytics solutions designed to improve safety, efficiency, and sustainability in all roadway environments.

