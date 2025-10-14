DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 14-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 13 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 15,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 418.00p Highest price paid per share: 407.00p Lowest price paid per share: 413.7867p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,380,854 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,665,596.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 13/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 413.7867

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction reference Trading Number of ordinary shares purchased price (UK Time) number venue (GBp share) 407.00 08:33:31 00030228760TRDU0 XLON 233 407.00 08:33:31 00030228761TRDU0 XLON 1,181 412.40 09:12:56 00030229134TRDU0 XLON 574 411.40 09:40:11 00030229246TRDU0 XLON 619 413.60 10:24:34 00030229582TRDU0 XLON 309 414.20 10:35:32 00030229626TRDU0 XLON 892 414.20 10:58:40 00030229708TRDU0 XLON 697 415.40 11:30:23 00030229835TRDU0 XLON 538 411.60 12:11:00 00030230167TRDU0 XLON 654 412.60 12:20:14 00030230245TRDU0 XLON 521 414.40 13:16:30 00030230630TRDU0 XLON 533 413.80 13:19:46 00030230637TRDU0 XLON 987 413.00 14:04:20 00030231015TRDU0 XLON 869 413.00 14:04:20 00030231016TRDU0 XLON 395 412.20 14:17:34 00030231158TRDU0 XLON 571 412.20 14:42:57 00030231465TRDU0 XLON 128 414.00 14:51:49 00030231592TRDU0 XLON 1,058 416.40 15:17:36 00030231867TRDU0 XLON 1,088 417.00 15:46:29 00030231977TRDU0 XLON 531 416.40 15:53:00 00030231991TRDU0 XLON 528

