Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Boom 2025: Jetzt im Fokus der NATO-Partner - weitere Kursfantasie nach dieser Einladung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
14.10.2025 08:33 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
14-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 13 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      15,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      418.00p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      407.00p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      413.7867p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,380,854 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,665,596.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 13/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 413.7867

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction  Transaction reference Trading 
Number of ordinary shares purchased         price    (UK Time)       number        venue 
                          (GBp share) 
 
 
                                                    407.00    08:33:31       00030228760TRDU0   XLON 
233 
 
 
                                                  407.00    08:33:31       00030228761TRDU0   XLON 
1,181 
 
 
                                                    412.40    09:12:56       00030229134TRDU0   XLON 
574 
 
 
                                                    411.40    09:40:11       00030229246TRDU0   XLON 
619 
 
 
                                                    413.60    10:24:34       00030229582TRDU0   XLON 
309 
 
 
                                                    414.20    10:35:32       00030229626TRDU0   XLON 
892 
 
 
                                                    414.20    10:58:40       00030229708TRDU0   XLON 
697 
 
 
                                                    415.40    11:30:23       00030229835TRDU0   XLON 
538 
 
 
                                                    411.60    12:11:00       00030230167TRDU0   XLON 
654 
 
 
                                                    412.60    12:20:14       00030230245TRDU0   XLON 
521 
 
 
                                                    414.40    13:16:30       00030230630TRDU0   XLON 
533 
 
 
                                                    413.80    13:19:46       00030230637TRDU0   XLON 
987 
 
 
                                                    413.00    14:04:20       00030231015TRDU0   XLON 
869 
 
 
                                                    413.00    14:04:20       00030231016TRDU0   XLON 
395 
 
 
                                                    412.20    14:17:34       00030231158TRDU0   XLON 
571 
 
 
                                                    412.20    14:42:57       00030231465TRDU0   XLON 
128 
 
 
                                                  414.00    14:51:49       00030231592TRDU0   XLON 
1,058 
 
 
                                                  416.40    15:17:36       00030231867TRDU0   XLON 
1,088 
 
 
                                                    417.00    15:46:29       00030231977TRDU0   XLON 
531 
 
 
                                                    416.40    15:53:00       00030231991TRDU0   XLON 
528

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 14, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.