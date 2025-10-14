Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.10.2025
Defence-Boom 2025: Jetzt im Fokus der NATO-Partner - weitere Kursfantasie nach dieser Einladung
WKN: A41B54 | ISIN: GB00BNKDVV71
PR Newswire
14.10.2025 10:54 Uhr
The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Correction: Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Correction: Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 14

GENERAL TEXT AMENDMENT

The following amendment(s) has (have) been made to the 'Director/PDMR shareholding' announcement released on 13/10/2025 at 17:45.

The Aggregated volume of shares is 1,400 not 5,000 as previously stated.

All other details remain unchanged.

The full amended text is shown below.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Sian Hansen

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc

b)

LEI

213800VMBJH2TCFDZU08

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary 0.0075p shares

GB0031977944

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

734.025 pence per share

1,400

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1,400 ordinary 0.0075p shares

734.025 pence per share

e)

Date of the transaction

13 October 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc


© 2025 PR Newswire
