AI Company Neuralogics Acquires Import.io, a Web Data Platform Backed by $38M in Funding, to Drive SaaS Modernization

The deal marks the first step in Neuralogics' strategy to acquire, consolidate, and transform established SaaS tools to AI-native platforms.

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuralogics, the agentic AI company, announced today its acquisition of Import.io, a global leader in web data extraction and data intelligence.

Import.io has pioneered web data integration since 2012. Its technology enables enterprises like Unilever, Volvo, and Salsify to collect and structure public web data at scale. With $38 million raised, Import.io has become one of the most trusted platforms in the $2 billion data-intelligence market, processing over 500 billion data points per month and powering insights for hundreds of global customers.

"Import.io built one of the strongest brands in web data intelligence," said Jacob Laurvigen, CEO and Co-founder of Neuralogics. "By combining their proven data foundation with our AI platform, we will transform how enterprises use external data by turning information into continuous, AI-powered intelligence."

Transforming Import.io with Neuralogics' AI

Under Neuralogics' ownership, Import.io will be moved onto Kapeta, Neuralogics' integration backbone, and enhanced with Storm, their agentic AI engine. This marks the start of Neuralogics' broader $1 billion AI-native SaaS strategy, creating a unified data supply chain where systems and customers benefit from shared intelligence and automation.

"Our vision is to make AI the connective tissue across all enterprise data," said Christian O. Petersen, Group CTO of Neuralogics. "Import.io will be the first proof point of how Storm and Kapeta elevate a category-defining SaaS leader into an AI-native platform that helps customers enable better execution and measurable growth with AI."

About Neuralogics

Neuralogics is an AI-native SaaS group transforming the data and infrastructure software landscape. Its proprietary technologies: Storm, Kapeta, Disciplinary Matrix, and Fluid UI, redefine how enterprise systems connect, learn, and act. Neuralogics' mission is to transform legacy SaaS software into a unified, intelligent ecosystem where AI becomes the single point of control for business growth.

About Import.io

Import.io is a leading web data integration platform that enables enterprises to extract and integrate high-quality data at scale. Every day, they deliver over 500 billion data points per month. Import.io enables organizations across various industries to transform the web into a live, actionable data source for competitive intelligence and analytics.

Media Contact

press@neuralogics.ai

Neuralogics Communications

www.neuralogics.ai

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2795140/Neuralogics_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ai-company-neuralogics-acquires-importio-a-web-data-platform-backed-by-38m-in-funding-to-drive-saas-modernization-302582702.html