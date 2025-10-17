DJ Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc (MSEX LN) Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Oct-2025 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Oct-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 247.8364 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 70765 CODE: MSEX LN ISIN: FR0012399772 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0012399772 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSEX LN LEI Code: 969500E6V09ZKCLMR398 Sequence No.: 405393 EQS News ID: 2214698 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2025 03:12 ET (07:12 GMT)