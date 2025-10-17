DJ Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF Dist GBP Hedged: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF Dist GBP Hedged (WEHG LN) Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF Dist GBP Hedged: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Oct-2025 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF Dist GBP Hedged DEALING DATE: 16-Oct-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.5453 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1825714 CODE: WEHG LN ISIN: IE000KTD59H4 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000KTD59H4 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WEHG LN LEI Code: 2138007KF76QTMYCGF91 Sequence No.: 405403 EQS News ID: 2214718 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 17, 2025 03:12 ET (07:12 GMT)