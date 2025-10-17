Anzeige
17.10.2025
OptiGroup's climate targets approved by SBTi - A Major Step Toward Net Zero

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OptiGroup has reached a significant milestone in its sustainability journey. The Group's climate targets have now been validated and approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), confirming that the company's ambitions align with the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C.

The approved targets include:

  • Short-term goals for scope 1 and 2, and
  • A long-term net-zero goal for scope 1, 2, and 3.

As part of this commitment, OptiGroup pledges to:

  • Reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its own operations by 54,6% by 2033, compared to 2023 levels.
  • Ensure that 81% of its suppliers, based on emissions, from purchased goods and services, have science-based targets by 2030.
  • Reduce absolute scope 1, 2 and 3 GHG emissions by 90% by 2050 from a 2023 base year.

"This approval is a strong validation of our structured and long-term climate efforts. We've already taken important steps to reduce our climate impact, and this recognition accelerates our work with a clear roadmap to achieve measurable results across the entire organisation," says Sana Saleem, Head of Sustainability at OptiGroup.

OptiGroup continues to drive sustainability with a focus on concrete actions and collaboration throughout the value chain.

For further information, please contact:
Stefan Sikander, Corporate Communication Director, OptiGroup, stefan.sikander@optigroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/optigroup/r/optigroup-s-climate-targets-approved-by-sbti---a-major-step-toward-net-zero,c4251631

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/optigroups-climate-targets-approved-by-sbti--a-major-step-toward-net-zero-302587395.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
