

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's unemployment rate decreased slightly in September, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.



The unadjusted unemployment rate dropped to 8.3 percent in September from 8.4 percent in August. Nonetheless, the rate remained at a higher level.



In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 8.2 percent.



The number of unemployed declined to 475,900 persons in September from 485,900 persons in the prior month.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, came in at 23.8 percent versus 19.8 percent in August.



Data showed that the employment rate dropped to 68.6 percent in September from 69.7 percent in the previous month.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the unemployment rate edged down to 8.7 percent from 8.8 percent.



