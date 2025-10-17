

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The yen rose to near 2-week highs of 174.82 against the euro, 200.69 against the pound and 149.38 against the U.S. dollar, from early lows of 175.97, 202.14 and 150.39, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the yen edged up to 189.55 from an early low of 190.06.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 171.00 against the euro, 196.00 against the pound, 146.00 against the greenback and 186.00 against the franc.



