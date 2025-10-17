

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation accelerated in September after easing in the previous month, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 4.6 percent year-on-year in September, faster than the 4.4 percent increase in August.



Inflation-based transportation rose further to 4.2 percent from 2.1 percent, and health costs grew at a faster pace of 2.8 percent versus 2.3 percent in August.



On the other hand, the annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages softened to 3.6 percent from 3.9 percent. Inflation based on housing and utilities eased to 2.9 percent from 3.1 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP edged up 0.2 percent in September.



