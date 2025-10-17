

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell over 1 percent on Friday and were on course for a third weekly decline due to mounting concerns over a significant supply glut in the oil market and ongoing U.S.-China tensions.



Benchmark Brent crude futures were down 1.4 percent at $60.19 a barrel in European trade, while WTI crude futures fell 1.3 percent to $56.69.



Investors were focused on oversupply and the fallout from renewed U.S.-China trade tensions.



Data from the Energy Information Administration showed U.S. crude oil inventories increased for a third straight week, rising by 3.524 million barrels for the week ending October 10 as production increased. Economists had expected crude oil inventories to inch up by 0.1 million barrels.



Meanwhile, the latest flare-up in trade tensions between the world's two largest economies doesn't seem to be anywhere close to abating, dampening the global demand outlook.



A sudden surge in scrutiny of U.S. regional banks is also causing jitters in markets.



On the geopolitical front, U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have agreed to meet again to discuss Ukraine.



The proposed summit will be held in the next two weeks in Budapest. The announcement came as Trump appeared noncommittal on providing long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine after his conversation with Vladimir Putin.



