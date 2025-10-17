

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold extended a record-breaking rally on Friday and was eyeing its best weekly performance in 17 years as a result of fears about credit quality in the U.S. economy, heightened U.S.-China frictions, concerns about the U.S. government shutdown and fears of an AI bubble.



Spot gold traded up 0.3 percent at $4,337.50 an ounce in European trade after hitting a new peak of $4,379.29 earlier. U.S. gold futures were up 1.1 percent at $4,351.04.



The dollar extended slide and was poised for its biggest weekly drop in over three months after a Federal Reserve official indicated he would vote for another interest-rate cut later this month.



Two-year U.S. Treasury yield fell to the lowest level since 2022 and the 10-year yield dipped below 4 percent as signs of weakness in the U.S. economy supported the case for more rate cuts.



Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Thursday the central bank should keep lowering rates in quarter-percentage-point increments to support a faltering labor market.



Stephen Miran also advocated a larger reduction, repeating his push for a half-percentage-point interest rate cut when the central bank meets later this month.



As the U.S. economy navigates a period of significant uncertainty, markets currently expect the Fed to deliver two more interest rate cuts this year.



Markets are currently pricing in a 25-basis point Fed rate cut at the Oct. 28-29 policy meeting, with another cut expected in December.



The U.S. government shutdown persists as the Senate rejected the House's spending patch for the tenth time.



The shutdown is now well into its third week with no signs that the Democratic minority in the U.S. Senate plans to back down from demands for health insurance subsidies being included.



Meanwhile, ahead of the Communist Party's fourth plenary session next week, China accused the U.S. of creating 'unnecessary panic' over Beijing's controls on rare earth exports.



After reports emerged that the U.S. is considering imposing sweeping tariffs of up to 500 percent on Chinese imports over Russian oil trade, Beijing defended its oil imports from Russia as 'legitimate and lawful' and warned that it would take 'firm countermeasures' if the U.S. imposed unilateral sanctions affecting Beijing's interests.



