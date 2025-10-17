Dalata Hotel Group PLC: FORM 8.1(c) & (d)(i) -2

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: FORM 8.1(c) & (d)(i)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: FORM 8.1(c) & (d)(i) 17-Oct-2025 / 15:40 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ap13 FORM 8.1(c) & (d)(i) (Dealing) IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(c) AND (d)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2022 BY AN OFFEROR, OFFEREE OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM IN RESPECT OF DEALINGS FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS 1. KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Dalata Hotel Group plc (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): Employee Benefit Trust for the benefit of current and future employees of Dalata Hotel Group plc, managed by Computershare Trustees (Jersey) Limited, presumed concert party of the offeree The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Dalata Hotel Group plc Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree (d) Status of person making the disclosure: Dalata Hotel Group plc e.g. offeror, offeree, person acting in concert with the offeror/offeree (specify name of offeror/ offeree) (e) Date dealing undertaken: 16 October 2025 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser also making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? NO If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

Ap14

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

If there are positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (Note 1)

Class of relevant security: (Note 2) Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 40,146<0.01% N/A (2) Cash-settled derivatives: N/A N/A (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to N/A N/A purchase/sell: Total: 40,146 N/A

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 .

3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE (Note 3)

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1 (c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Ap15

(a) Purchases and sales

(i) Offeree, offeror or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a financial or other professional adviser acting in relation to the offer for the offeree or the offeror)

Class of Number of Price per unit relevant Purchase/sale securities (Note 4) security Ordinary Purchase 40,146 EUR6.43

(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a financial or other professional adviser acting in relation to the offer for the offeree or the offeror

Class of Total Highest Lowest relevant Purchases/ number of price per price per security sales securities unit paid/ unit paid/ received received N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Nature of dealing Class of Product e.g. opening/ Number of Price relevant description closing a long/ reference per unit security e.g. CFD short position, securities (Note 4) increasing/ (Note 5) reducing a long/ short position N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ap16

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Number Product Writing, of Type Option Class of description purchasing, securities Exercise e.g. Expiry money relevant e.g. call selling, to which price per American, date paid/ security option varying etc. option unit European received relates etc. per unit (Note 5) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

(ii) Exercise

Class of Product Exercising/ Exercise relevant description exercised Number of price security e.g. call against securities per unit option (Note 4) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities)

Class of Nature of dealing Price per unit relevant e.g. subscription, Details (if applicable) security conversion, exercise (Note 4) N/A N/A N/A N/A

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" None

Ap17

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? NO Date of disclosure: 17 October 2025 Contact name: Sean McKeon Telephone number: +353 01 2069400

Public disclosures under Rule 8.1 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

Ap18

NOTES ON FORM 8.1(c) and (d)(i)

1. See the definition of "interest in a relevant security" in Rule 2.5 of Part A of the Rules and see Rule 8.6(b) of Part B of the Rules.

2. See the definition of "relevant securities" in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

3. See the definition of "dealing" in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

4. If the economic exposure to changes in the price of securities is limited, for example, by virtue of a stop loss arrangement relating to a spread bet, full details must be given.

5. See Rule 2.5(d) of Part A of the Rules.

6. If details included in a disclosure under Rule 8 are incorrect, they should be corrected as soon as practicable in a subsequent disclosure. Such disclosure should state clearly that it corrects details disclosed previously, identify the disclosure or disclosures being corrected, and provide sufficient detail for the reader to understand the nature of the corrections. In the case of any doubt, the Panel should be consulted.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

References in these notes to "the Rules" are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2025 10:40 ET (14:40 GMT)

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: FORM 8.1(c) & (d)(i) -2-

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: DAL,DHG LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 405503 EQS News ID: 2215074 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2215074&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2025 10:40 ET (14:40 GMT)