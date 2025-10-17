DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 17-Oct-2025 / 17:46 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 17 October 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 17 October 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 54,999 Highest price paid per share: 124.00p Lowest price paid per share: 119.20p 120.7738p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 158,645 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 304,582,931 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 304,582,931 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 120.7738p 54,999

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 582 124.00 08:00:25 00357403993TRLO1 XLON 628 122.00 08:18:00 00357415539TRLO1 XLON 228 122.00 08:40:44 00357431089TRLO1 XLON 1335 122.00 08:40:44 00357431090TRLO1 XLON 618 121.40 08:43:09 00357432794TRLO1 XLON 386 121.40 08:50:10 00357437950TRLO1 XLON 62 121.40 08:50:10 00357437951TRLO1 XLON 153 121.40 08:50:10 00357437952TRLO1 XLON 543 122.00 08:59:37 00357446595TRLO1 XLON 1230 122.00 08:59:37 00357446596TRLO1 XLON 1075 121.60 08:59:47 00357446755TRLO1 XLON 537 121.60 09:00:19 00357447272TRLO1 XLON 87 121.60 09:00:19 00357447275TRLO1 XLON 583 121.40 09:09:25 00357455363TRLO1 XLON 595 121.20 09:09:25 00357455364TRLO1 XLON 151 121.00 09:11:03 00357456696TRLO1 XLON 151 120.80 09:17:52 00357462695TRLO1 XLON 7 120.80 09:17:52 00357462696TRLO1 XLON 437 120.80 09:17:52 00357462697TRLO1 XLON 85 120.60 09:30:24 00357473798TRLO1 XLON 521 120.60 09:41:00 00357481576TRLO1 XLON 85 120.60 09:41:00 00357481577TRLO1 XLON 586 120.60 09:41:00 00357481579TRLO1 XLON 590 120.40 09:45:00 00357484895TRLO1 XLON 590 120.40 09:45:00 00357484896TRLO1 XLON 325 120.40 09:45:00 00357484897TRLO1 XLON 662 120.40 09:45:04 00357484943TRLO1 XLON 662 120.20 09:45:12 00357485050TRLO1 XLON 503 120.20 09:45:12 00357485051TRLO1 XLON 583 120.20 09:49:00 00357487802TRLO1 XLON 597 120.00 09:51:26 00357489615TRLO1 XLON 597 120.00 09:51:26 00357489616TRLO1 XLON 608 120.20 10:17:38 00357508579TRLO1 XLON 302 120.00 10:26:25 00357514813TRLO1 XLON 152 120.60 10:28:00 00357515917TRLO1 XLON 16 120.60 10:29:45 00357517168TRLO1 XLON 446 120.60 10:32:01 00357518338TRLO1 XLON 159 120.60 10:32:01 00357518339TRLO1 XLON 598 120.40 10:47:25 00357525676TRLO1 XLON 471 121.00 10:59:55 00357530251TRLO1 XLON 153 120.40 10:59:57 00357530253TRLO1 XLON 153 120.20 11:16:04 00357530948TRLO1 XLON 444 120.20 11:16:04 00357530949TRLO1 XLON 12 121.00 11:34:58 00357531912TRLO1 XLON 378 121.00 11:34:58 00357531913TRLO1 XLON 306 120.60 11:47:46 00357532446TRLO1 XLON 322 120.60 11:48:54 00357532468TRLO1 XLON 306 120.60 11:48:54 00357532469TRLO1 XLON 596 120.40 11:49:11 00357532476TRLO1 XLON 327 121.20 11:57:55 00357532874TRLO1 XLON 955 121.20 11:57:55 00357532875TRLO1 XLON 617 121.20 11:57:55 00357532876TRLO1 XLON 588 120.80 12:00:00 00357533019TRLO1 XLON 34 120.60 12:03:24 00357533159TRLO1 XLON 151 120.60 12:03:24 00357533160TRLO1 XLON 329 120.60 12:03:24 00357533161TRLO1 XLON 82 120.60 12:03:24 00357533162TRLO1 XLON 1101 120.60 12:09:16 00357533335TRLO1 XLON 391 120.60 12:09:34 00357533361TRLO1 XLON 325 121.00 12:17:01 00357533854TRLO1 XLON 240 122.00 12:26:34 00357534268TRLO1 XLON 223 122.00 12:26:34 00357534269TRLO1 XLON 207 122.00 12:26:34 00357534270TRLO1 XLON 94 122.00 12:26:34 00357534271TRLO1 XLON 217 122.00 12:26:34 00357534272TRLO1 XLON 25 121.20 12:40:10 00357534958TRLO1 XLON 235 121.20 12:40:16 00357534963TRLO1 XLON 596 122.00 13:07:02 00357536144TRLO1 XLON

