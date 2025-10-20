New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) - Novastone Capital Advisors (NCA) is proud to announce another successful acquisition in the United Kingdom through its Operator-Led Search Fund Program. This latest milestone comes as entrepreneur Eyal Kaplan acquires Paul Mathew Transport Ltd. (PMT), a trusted name in specialist transportation and warehousing logistics.





A Paul Mathew Transport vehicle in front of an automotive installation. The company, a leading player in UK logistics, was recently acquired by Eyal Kaplan through Novastone Capital Advisors.



Founded in 1980, PMT is a UK-based logistics business providing specialist transportation and warehousing services for the theatre and live entertainment industry. For over 40 years, the company has been the trusted partner for the theatre and live entertainment industry, providing complex logistics solutions with reliability and care across the UK.

Eyal Kaplan, who brings a strong background in strategy, operations, and large-scale leadership from his time at Amazon and TJX Europe, joined NCA's Operator-Led Program in 2023. "I'm truly excited to begin this journey with PMT," said Eyal. "What inspires me most is the chance to build on the company's proud legacy and its deep, long-lasting customer relationships. I feel privileged to work with such a dedicated team and to help shape the next chapter together."

Paul Mathew will be stepping down as CEO but will remain for a short handover to ensure a smooth transition. The broader leadership team will continue in place, providing continuity for employees, customers, and partners. This marks the start of an exciting new chapter for PMT, one that builds on the company's proud legacy while bringing fresh energy for the future.

Reflecting on the journey, Eyal emphasized the importance of the support he received throughout the process: "Novastone has been a true partner throughout this entire journey," Eyal added. "They provided the platform, structure, and mentorship that guided me through the search, and their support during the acquisition and closing process was outstanding. The team was incredible, and I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who made this possible."





Eyal Kaplan joins the Paul Mathew Transport team on site, marking the start of a new chapter for the UK logistics company.



"Eyal's impressive track record in strategy and operations, combined with his determination and discipline as a searcher, made him an ideal fit for NCA's program," said Daniel Gaertner, Managing Partner at Novastone Capital Advisors. "His commitment to finding the right business was unwavering, and we are confident that his leadership will take Paul Mathew Transport into an exciting new chapter of growth while preserving the company's strong legacy."

Eyal also acknowledged the investor group supporting the acquisition: "I want to thank our group of investors for their trust and support throughout this process. Their belief in the vision for PMT and commitment to its long-term success have been invaluable in making this acquisition a reality."

The transaction was brokered by BSN Associates Ltd., with Buzzacott providing financial due diligence, Metro Bank providing debt funding, and Birketts LLP acting as legal counsel. "I am grateful to all the advisors and teams involved for their professionalism and hard work in bringing this transaction to a successful close." Eyal said.

To learn more about PMT and its specialist logistics services, visit www.paulmathew.com

About Novastone Capital Advisors

Novastone Capital Advisors (NCA) is a global firm solving SME succession challenges through its Operator-Led Search Fund Program. NCA partners with experienced operators to identify, acquire, and grow privately held companies across the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

www.novastone-ca.com

SOURCE: APG