WKN: A0HL4T | ISIN: FR0004187367 | Ticker-Symbol: 9B4
Frankfurt
20.10.25 | 08:04
2,110 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FREELANCE.COM Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FREELANCE.COM 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2102,27008:07
Dow Jones News
21.10.2025 07:51 Uhr
194 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Correction of a release from 20.10.2025 17:55 CET/CEST - Freelance.com: Results for the first half of 2025

DJ Correction of a release from 20.10.2025 17:55 CET/CEST - Freelance.com: Results for the first half of 2025 

Freelance.com 
Correction of a release from 20.10.2025 17:55 CET/CEST - Freelance.com: Results for the first half of 2025 
20-Oct-2025 / 21:24 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: CP Freelance 25H1-Results_ENG_published 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Freelance.com 
         1, parvis de La Défense 
         92044 PARIS LA DEFENSE CEDEX 
         France 
Phone:      0614455821 
E-mail:     tdevillemeur.ext@freelance.com 
Internet:    www.freelance.com 
ISIN:      FR0004187367 
Euronext Ticker: ALFRE 
AMF Category:  Half-yearly financial and audit reports/reduced exams / Half-yearly financial report 
EQS News ID:   2215812 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2215812 20-Oct-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2215812&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 21, 2025 01:17 ET (05:17 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
