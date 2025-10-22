Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Uran-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - diese Aktie könnte der nächste Highflyer sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
22.10.2025 08:33 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
22-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 21 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      15,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      413.40p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      405.80p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      409.2155p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,470,854 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,575,596.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 21/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 409.2155

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
43                408.80     08:17:45          00030250213TRDU0      XLON 
 
543               408.80     08:17:45          00030250214TRDU0      XLON 
 
711               409.00     08:57:49          00030250215TRDU0      XLON 
 
22                408.60     08:57:51          00030250216TRDU0      XLON 
 
255               407.40     09:16:32          00030250372TRDU0      XLON 
 
602               407.40     09:39:25          00030250505TRDU0      XLON 
 
795               406.20     09:56:52          00030250506TRDU0      XLON 
 
149               406.20     09:56:52          00030250507TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,143              407.80     10:38:01          00030250508TRDU0      XLON 
 
185               407.40     11:21:08          00030250509TRDU0      XLON 
 
326               407.40     11:21:08          00030250212TRDU0      XLON 
 
92                406.80     11:42:15          00030250751TRDU0      XLON 
 
18                406.80     11:42:15          00030250752TRDU0      XLON 
 
606               409.80     12:19:49          00030250753TRDU0      XLON 
 
102               410.00     12:37:39          00030250654TRDU0      XLON 
 
659               410.00     12:37:39          00030250655TRDU0      XLON 
 
62                410.00     12:37:39          00030250656TRDU0      XLON 
 
151               412.80     13:26:43          00030250657TRDU0      XLON 
 
50                413.40     13:26:44          00030250658TRDU0      XLON 
 
124               413.40     13:26:44          00030250659TRDU0      XLON 
 
305               413.40     13:26:44          00030250849TRDU0      XLON 
 
56                413.40     13:26:44          00030250850TRDU0      XLON 
 
567               413.20     13:42:44          00030250755TRDU0      XLON 
 
305               413.20     14:01:39          00030250756TRDU0      XLON 
 
25                413.20     14:01:39          00030250757TRDU0      XLON 
 
72                413.20     14:01:39          00030249810TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                413.20     14:01:39          00030249811TRDU0      XLON 
 
98                413.20     14:01:39          00030249812TRDU0      XLON 
 
18                412.60     14:26:19          00030249621TRDU0      XLON 
 
153               412.60     14:26:19          00030250887TRDU0      XLON 
 
52                412.60     14:26:19          00030249082TRDU0      XLON 
 
178               412.60     14:26:19          00030248915TRDU0      XLON 
 
8                412.60     14:26:19          00030248916TRDU0      XLON 
 
63                412.60     14:26:19          00030249083TRDU0      XLON 
 
134               412.80     14:32:35          00030251079TRDU0      XLON 
 
39                412.80     14:32:35          00030251080TRDU0      XLON 
 
5                412.80     14:32:35          00030249379TRDU0      XLON 
 
205               412.00     14:32:59          00030251250TRDU0      XLON 
 
325               412.00     14:32:59          00030249131TRDU0      XLON 
 
513               411.60     14:32:59          00030249154TRDU0      XLON 
 
420               412.40     14:52:41          00030249489TRDU0      XLON 
 
191               412.40     14:52:41          00030249490TRDU0      XLON 
 
734               409.60     15:01:13          00030251251TRDU0      XLON 
 
610               408.40     15:23:57          00030251427TRDU0      XLON 
 
599               408.20     15:23:57          00030251428TRDU0      XLON 
 
531               407.60     15:51:13          00030249538TRDU0      XLON 
 
622               407.20     15:51:13          00030249539TRDU0      XLON 
 
609               407.00     16:12:09          00030249191TRDU0      XLON 
 
7                407.00     16:12:09          00030249192TRDU0      XLON 
 
898               405.80     16:25:18          00030251518TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
                        +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations 
                        molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.