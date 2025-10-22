DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 22-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 21 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 15,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 413.40p Highest price paid per share: 405.80p Lowest price paid per share: 409.2155p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,470,854 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,575,596.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 21/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 409.2155

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 43 408.80 08:17:45 00030250213TRDU0 XLON 543 408.80 08:17:45 00030250214TRDU0 XLON 711 409.00 08:57:49 00030250215TRDU0 XLON 22 408.60 08:57:51 00030250216TRDU0 XLON 255 407.40 09:16:32 00030250372TRDU0 XLON 602 407.40 09:39:25 00030250505TRDU0 XLON 795 406.20 09:56:52 00030250506TRDU0 XLON 149 406.20 09:56:52 00030250507TRDU0 XLON 1,143 407.80 10:38:01 00030250508TRDU0 XLON 185 407.40 11:21:08 00030250509TRDU0 XLON 326 407.40 11:21:08 00030250212TRDU0 XLON 92 406.80 11:42:15 00030250751TRDU0 XLON 18 406.80 11:42:15 00030250752TRDU0 XLON 606 409.80 12:19:49 00030250753TRDU0 XLON 102 410.00 12:37:39 00030250654TRDU0 XLON 659 410.00 12:37:39 00030250655TRDU0 XLON 62 410.00 12:37:39 00030250656TRDU0 XLON 151 412.80 13:26:43 00030250657TRDU0 XLON 50 413.40 13:26:44 00030250658TRDU0 XLON 124 413.40 13:26:44 00030250659TRDU0 XLON 305 413.40 13:26:44 00030250849TRDU0 XLON 56 413.40 13:26:44 00030250850TRDU0 XLON 567 413.20 13:42:44 00030250755TRDU0 XLON 305 413.20 14:01:39 00030250756TRDU0 XLON 25 413.20 14:01:39 00030250757TRDU0 XLON 72 413.20 14:01:39 00030249810TRDU0 XLON 20 413.20 14:01:39 00030249811TRDU0 XLON 98 413.20 14:01:39 00030249812TRDU0 XLON 18 412.60 14:26:19 00030249621TRDU0 XLON 153 412.60 14:26:19 00030250887TRDU0 XLON 52 412.60 14:26:19 00030249082TRDU0 XLON 178 412.60 14:26:19 00030248915TRDU0 XLON 8 412.60 14:26:19 00030248916TRDU0 XLON 63 412.60 14:26:19 00030249083TRDU0 XLON 134 412.80 14:32:35 00030251079TRDU0 XLON 39 412.80 14:32:35 00030251080TRDU0 XLON 5 412.80 14:32:35 00030249379TRDU0 XLON 205 412.00 14:32:59 00030251250TRDU0 XLON 325 412.00 14:32:59 00030249131TRDU0 XLON 513 411.60 14:32:59 00030249154TRDU0 XLON 420 412.40 14:52:41 00030249489TRDU0 XLON 191 412.40 14:52:41 00030249490TRDU0 XLON 734 409.60 15:01:13 00030251251TRDU0 XLON 610 408.40 15:23:57 00030251427TRDU0 XLON 599 408.20 15:23:57 00030251428TRDU0 XLON 531 407.60 15:51:13 00030249538TRDU0 XLON 622 407.20 15:51:13 00030249539TRDU0 XLON 609 407.00 16:12:09 00030249191TRDU0 XLON 7 407.00 16:12:09 00030249192TRDU0 XLON 898 405.80 16:25:18 00030251518TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

