Mittwoch, 22.10.2025
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2025 07:18 Uhr
EfTEN United Property Fund distributes approximately 420 000 euros to investors

EfTEN Capital AS, as the management company of the EfTEN United Property Fund (stock market ticker EFCUPFFT, ISIN code EE3500001609) decided to make a cash distribution of 16,900 euro cents per unit, totalling 419 772 euros. The distribution constitutes approximately 2% of the fund's latest closing price.

This is the second distribution of the EfTEN United Property Fund in 2025 and together with the distribution in May, the fund has distributed over 9% of the market cap in 2025. Since the listing of EfTEN United Property Fund units on the Nasdaq Tallinn stock market in May 2022, the fund has made distributions in the amount of 1,4 euros per unit.

The distribution is based on income from the EfTEN Real Estate Fund 5 and EfTEN Special Opportunities Fund as well as owner loan interests from the development company Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ.

The list of unitholders eligible for distribution will be fixed as of the end of the business day of the settlement system of the securities registry (record date) on October 31, 2025. Based on the above, the day of changing the rights related to the units of the fund (ex-date) is October 30, 2025. Starting from that date, the person acquiring the units of the fund does not participate in this distribution.

The distribution to unitholders will be made on November 14, 2025 via cash transfer to unitholder's bank account and is subject to taxation according to the law.

Kristjan Tamla

Managing Director

Phone 655 9515

E-mail: kristjan.tamla@eften.ee


