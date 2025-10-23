STMicroelectronics N.V.: STMicroelectronics Reports 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results

Press Release: STMicroelectronics Reports 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results

PR No: C3364C

-- Q3 net revenues $3.19 billion; gross margin 33.2%; operating income of $180 million, including $37 million related to impairment, restructuring charges and other related phase-out costs; net income of $237 million -- Business outlook at mid-point: Q4 net revenues of $3.28 billion and gross margin of 35.0%

Geneva, October 23, 2025 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. ("ST") (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, reported U.S. GAAP financial results for the third quarter ended September 27, 2025. This press release also contains non-U.S. GAAP measures (see Appendix for additional information).

ST reported third quarter net revenues of $3.19 billion, gross margin of 33.2%, operating income of $180 million, and net income of $237 million or $0.26 diluted earnings per share (non-U.S. GAAP(1) operating income of $217 million, and non-U.S. GAAP(1) net income of $267 million or $0.29 diluted earnings per share).

Jean-Marc Chery, ST President & CEO, commented:

-- "Q3 net revenues came slightly above the mid-point of our business outlook range, with higher revenues in Personal Electronics, while Automotive and Industrial performed as anticipated, and CECP was broadly in line with expectations. Gross margin was slightly below the mid-point of our business outlook range mainly due to product mix within Automotive and Industrial." -- "On a year-over-year basis, Q3 net revenues decreased 2.0%, non-U.S. GAAP1 operating margin decreased to 6.8% from 11.7% and non-U.S. GAAP1 net income decreased to $267 million from $351 million." -- "In the third quarter, our book-to-bill ratio was above one, with Automotive above parity and Industrial at parity." -- "Our fourth quarter business outlook, at the mid-point, is for net revenues of $3.28 billion, increasing sequentially by 2.9%, gross margin is expected to be about 35.0%; including about 290 basis points of unused capacity charges." -- "The mid-point of this outlook translates into full year 2025 revenues of about $11.75 billion. This represents a 22.4% growth in the second half compared to the first half, confirming signs of market recovery. Gross margin is expected to be about 33.8%." -- To optimize our investments in response to the current market conditions, we have reduced our Net Capex plan, now slightly below $2 billion for FY25." -- "Our strategic priorities remain clear: accelerating innovation; executing our company-wide program to reshape our manufacturing footprint and resize our global cost base, which remains on schedule to deliver the targeted savings; and strengthening free cash flow generation."

Quarterly Financial Summary

U.S. GAAP (US$ m, except per share data) Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 Q/Q Y/Y -------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- Net Revenues $3,187 $2,766 $3,251 15.2% -2.0% -------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- Gross Profit $1,059 $926 $1,228 14.3% -13.7% -------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- Gross Margin 33.2% 33.5% 37.8% -30 bps -460 bps -------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- Operating Income (Loss) $180 $(133) $381 - -52.9% -------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- 1,040 Operating Margin 5.6% -4.8% 11.7% bps -610 bps -------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- Net Income (Loss) $237 $(97) $351 - -32.3% -------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.26 $(0.11) $0.37 - -29.7% -------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- Non-U.S. GAAP1 (US$ m, except per share data) Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 Q/Q Y/Y -------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- Operating Income $217 $57 $381 278.8% -43.2% -------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- Operating Margin 6.8% 2.1% 11.7% 470 bps -490 bps -------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- Net Income $267 $57 $351 369.1% -23.9% -------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.29 $0.06 $0.37 383.3% -21.6% -------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- --------

Third Quarter 2025 Summary Review

Reminder: on January 1, 2025, we made some adjustments to our segment reporting. Prior year comparative periods have been adjusted accordingly. See Appendix for more detail.

Net Revenues by Reportable Q3 Q2 Q3 Segment(2) (US$ m) 2025 2025 2024 Q/Q Y/Y ---------------------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- Analog products, MEMS and Sensors (AM&S) segment 1,434 1,133 1,340 26.6% 7.0% ---------------------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- Power and discrete products (P&D) segment 429 447 652 -4.3% -34.3% ---------------------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- Subtotal: Analog, Power & Discrete, MEMS and Sensors (APMS) Product Group 1,863 1,580 1,992 17.9% -6.5% ---------------------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- Embedded Processing (EMP) segment 976 847 898 15.3% 8.7% ---------------------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- RF & Optical Communications (RF&OC) segment 345 336 357 2.4% -3.4% ---------------------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- Subtotal: Microcontrollers, Digital ICs and RF products (MDRF) Product Group 1,321 1,183 1,255 11.6% 5.3% ---------------------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- Others 3 3 4 - - ---------------------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- Total Net Revenues $3,187 $2,766 $3,251 15.2% -2.0% ---------------------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- --------

Net revenues totaled $3.19 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 2.0%. Year-over-year net sales to OEMs and Distribution decreased 5.1% and increased 7.6%, respectively. On a sequential basis, net revenues increased 15.2%, 60 basis points better than the mid-point of ST's guidance.

Gross profit totaled $1.06 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 13.7%. Gross margin of 33.2%, 30 basis points below the mid-point of ST's guidance, decreased 460 basis points year-over-year, mainly due to lower manufacturing efficiencies, negative currency effect, lower level of capacity reservation fees and, to a lesser extent, the combination of sale price and product mix.

Operating income decreased from $381 million in the year-ago quarter to $180 million. ST's operating margin decreased 610 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 5.6% of net revenues, compared to 11.7% in the third quarter of 2024. Operating income included $37 million impairment, restructuring charges and other related phase-out costs for the quarter, reflecting impairment of assets and restructuring charges predominantly associated with the previously announced company-wide program to reshape our manufacturing footprint and resize our global cost base. Excluding these items, non-U.S. GAAP(1) Operating income stood at $217 million in the third quarter.

By reportable segment, compared with the year-ago quarter:

In Analog, Power & Discrete, MEMS and Sensors (APMS) Product Group:

Analog products, MEMS and Sensors (AM&S) segment:

-- Revenue increased 7.0% mainly due to Imaging. -- Operating profit increased by 2.1% to $221 million. Operating margin was 15.4% compared to 16.1%.

Power and Discrete products (P&D) segment:

-- Revenue decreased 34.3%. -- Operating profit decreased from $80 million to an operating loss of $67 million. Operating margin was -15.6% compared to 12.2%.

In Microcontrollers, Digital ICs and RF products (MDRF) Product Group:

Embedded Processing (EMP) segment:

-- Revenue increased 8.7% mainly due to General Purpose MCU. -- Operating profit increased by 9.4% to $161 million. Operating margin was 16.5% compared to 16.4%.

RF & Optical Communications (RF&OC) segment:

-- Revenue decreased 3.4%. -- Operating profit decreased by 31.6% to $57 million. Operating margin was 16.6% compared to 23.4%.

