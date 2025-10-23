Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 893438 | ISIN: NL0000226223 | Ticker-Symbol: SGM
Tradegate
23.10.25 | 08:01
24,700 Euro
-1,53 % -0,385
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
FTSE MIB
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
STMICROELECTRONICS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STMICROELECTRONICS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,52524,87508:02
0,0000,00008:02
Dow Jones News
23.10.2025 07:33 Uhr
193 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

STMicroelectronics N.V.: STMicroelectronics Reports 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results

Press Release: STMicroelectronics Reports 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results

PR No: C3364C

STMicroelectronics Reports 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results 

-- Q3 net revenues $3.19 billion; gross margin 33.2%; operating income of 
   $180 million, including $37 million related to impairment, restructuring 
   charges and other related phase-out costs; net income of $237 million 
 
  -- Business outlook at mid-point: Q4 net revenues of $3.28 billion and gross 
   margin of 35.0%

Geneva, October 23, 2025 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. ("ST") (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, reported U.S. GAAP financial results for the third quarter ended September 27, 2025. This press release also contains non-U.S. GAAP measures (see Appendix for additional information).

ST reported third quarter net revenues of $3.19 billion, gross margin of 33.2%, operating income of $180 million, and net income of $237 million or $0.26 diluted earnings per share (non-U.S. GAAP(1) operating income of $217 million, and non-U.S. GAAP(1) net income of $267 million or $0.29 diluted earnings per share).

Jean-Marc Chery, ST President & CEO, commented: 

-- "Q3 net revenues came slightly above the mid-point of our business 
   outlook range, with higher revenues in Personal Electronics, while 
   Automotive and Industrial performed as anticipated, and CECP was broadly 
   in line with expectations. Gross margin was slightly below the mid-point 
   of our business outlook range mainly due to product mix within Automotive 
   and Industrial." 
 
  -- "On a year-over-year basis, Q3 net revenues decreased 2.0%, non-U.S. 
   GAAP1 operating margin decreased to 6.8% from 11.7% and non-U.S. GAAP1 
   net income decreased to $267 million from $351 million." 
 
  -- "In the third quarter, our book-to-bill ratio was above one, with 
   Automotive above parity and Industrial at parity." 
 
  -- "Our fourth quarter business outlook, at the mid-point, is for net 
   revenues of $3.28 billion, increasing sequentially by 2.9%, gross margin 
   is expected to be about 35.0%; including about 290 basis points of unused 
   capacity charges." 
 
  -- "The mid-point of this outlook translates into full year 2025 revenues of 
   about $11.75 billion. This represents a 22.4% growth in the second half 
   compared to the first half, confirming signs of market recovery. Gross 
   margin is expected to be about 33.8%." 
 
  -- To optimize our investments in response to the current market conditions, 
   we have reduced our Net Capex plan, now slightly below $2 billion for 
   FY25." 
 
  -- "Our strategic priorities remain clear: accelerating innovation; 
   executing our company-wide program to reshape our manufacturing footprint 
   and resize our global cost base, which remains on schedule to deliver the 
   targeted savings; and strengthening free cash flow generation."

Quarterly Financial Summary 

U.S. GAAP 
 (US$ m, except per share 
 data)              Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024  Q/Q   Y/Y 
-------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- 
Net Revenues            $3,187  $2,766  $3,251  15.2%   -2.0% 
-------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- 
Gross Profit            $1,059   $926  $1,228  14.3%  -13.7% 
-------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- 
Gross Margin            33.2%  33.5%  37.8% -30 bps -460 bps 
-------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- 
Operating Income (Loss)       $180  $(133)   $381    -  -52.9% 
-------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- 
                                1,040 
Operating Margin           5.6%  -4.8%  11.7%   bps -610 bps 
-------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- 
Net Income (Loss)          $237  $(97)   $351    -  -32.3% 
-------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- 
Diluted Earnings Per Share     $0.26 $(0.11)  $0.37    -  -29.7% 
-------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- 
Non-U.S. GAAP1 
 (US$ m, except per share data)  Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024   Q/Q    Y/Y 
-------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- 
Operating Income           $217   $57   $381  278.8%  -43.2% 
-------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- 
Operating Margin           6.8%   2.1%  11.7% 470 bps -490 bps 
-------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- 
Net Income              $267   $57   $351  369.1%  -23.9% 
-------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- 
Diluted Earnings Per Share     $0.29  $0.06  $0.37  383.3%  -21.6% 
-------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- --------

Third Quarter 2025 Summary Review

Reminder: on January 1, 2025, we made some adjustments to our segment reporting. Prior year comparative periods have been adjusted accordingly. See Appendix for more detail. 

Net Revenues by Reportable                  Q3    Q2    Q3 
  Segment(2) (US$ m)                     2025   2025   2024   Q/Q   Y/Y 
---------------------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- 
 Analog products, MEMS and Sensors (AM&S) segment       1,434   1,133   1,340  26.6%   7.0% 
---------------------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- 
 Power and discrete products (P&D) segment           429    447    652  -4.3%  -34.3% 
---------------------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- 
 Subtotal: Analog, Power & Discrete, MEMS and Sensors 
  (APMS) Product Group                    1,863   1,580   1,992  17.9%   -6.5% 
---------------------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- 
 Embedded Processing (EMP) segment               976    847    898  15.3%   8.7% 
---------------------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- 
 RF & Optical Communications (RF&OC) segment          345    336    357   2.4%   -3.4% 
---------------------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- 
 Subtotal: Microcontrollers, Digital ICs and RF products 
  (MDRF) Product Group                    1,321   1,183   1,255  11.6%   5.3% 
---------------------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- 
 Others                              3     3     4    -     - 
---------------------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- 
 Total Net Revenues                     $3,187  $2,766  $3,251  15.2%   -2.0% 
---------------------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- --------

Net revenues totaled $3.19 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 2.0%. Year-over-year net sales to OEMs and Distribution decreased 5.1% and increased 7.6%, respectively. On a sequential basis, net revenues increased 15.2%, 60 basis points better than the mid-point of ST's guidance.

Gross profit totaled $1.06 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 13.7%. Gross margin of 33.2%, 30 basis points below the mid-point of ST's guidance, decreased 460 basis points year-over-year, mainly due to lower manufacturing efficiencies, negative currency effect, lower level of capacity reservation fees and, to a lesser extent, the combination of sale price and product mix.

Operating income decreased from $381 million in the year-ago quarter to $180 million. ST's operating margin decreased 610 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 5.6% of net revenues, compared to 11.7% in the third quarter of 2024. Operating income included $37 million impairment, restructuring charges and other related phase-out costs for the quarter, reflecting impairment of assets and restructuring charges predominantly associated with the previously announced company-wide program to reshape our manufacturing footprint and resize our global cost base. Excluding these items, non-U.S. GAAP(1) Operating income stood at $217 million in the third quarter.

By reportable segment, compared with the year-ago quarter:

In Analog, Power & Discrete, MEMS and Sensors (APMS) Product Group:

Analog products, MEMS and Sensors (AM&S) segment: 

-- Revenue increased 7.0% mainly due to Imaging. 
 
  -- Operating profit increased by 2.1% to $221 million. Operating margin was 
   15.4% compared to 16.1%.

Power and Discrete products (P&D) segment: 

-- Revenue decreased 34.3%. 
 
  -- Operating profit decreased from $80 million to an operating loss of $67 
   million. Operating margin was -15.6% compared to 12.2%.

In Microcontrollers, Digital ICs and RF products (MDRF) Product Group:

Embedded Processing (EMP) segment: 

-- Revenue increased 8.7% mainly due to General Purpose MCU. 
 
  -- Operating profit increased by 9.4% to $161 million. Operating margin was 
   16.5% compared to 16.4%.

RF & Optical Communications (RF&OC) segment: 

-- Revenue decreased 3.4%. 
 
  -- Operating profit decreased by 31.6% to $57 million. Operating margin was 
   16.6% compared to 23.4%.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2025 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.