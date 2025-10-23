STMicroelectronics N.V.: STMicroelectronics Reports 2025 -2

Press Release: STMicroelectronics Reports 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results

STMicroelectronics Reports 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results

-- Q3 net revenues $3.19 billion; gross margin 33.2%; operating income of $180 million, including $37 million related to impairment, restructuring charges and other related phase-out costs; net income of $237 million -- Business outlook at mid-point: Q4 net revenues of $3.28 billion and gross margin of 35.0%

Geneva, October 23, 2025 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. ("ST") (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, reported U.S. GAAP financial results for the third quarter ended September 27, 2025. This press release also contains non-U.S. GAAP measures (see Appendix for additional information).

ST reported third quarter net revenues of $3.19 billion, gross margin of 33.2%, operating income of $180 million, and net income of $237 million or $0.26 diluted earnings per share (non-U.S. GAAP(1) operating income of $217 million, and non-U.S. GAAP(1) net income of $267 million or $0.29 diluted earnings per share).

Jean-Marc Chery, ST President & CEO, commented:

-- "Q3 net revenues came slightly above the mid-point of our business outlook range, with higher revenues in Personal Electronics, while Automotive and Industrial performed as anticipated, and CECP was broadly in line with expectations. Gross margin was slightly below the mid-point of our business outlook range mainly due to product mix within Automotive and Industrial." -- "On a year-over-year basis, Q3 net revenues decreased 2.0%, non-U.S. GAAP1 operating margin decreased to 6.8% from 11.7% and non-U.S. GAAP1 net income decreased to $267 million from $351 million." -- "In the third quarter, our book-to-bill ratio was above one, with Automotive above parity and Industrial at parity." -- "Our fourth quarter business outlook, at the mid-point, is for net revenues of $3.28 billion, increasing sequentially by 2.9%, gross margin is expected to be about 35.0%; including about 290 basis points of unused capacity charges." -- "The mid-point of this outlook translates into full year 2025 revenues of about $11.75 billion. This represents a 22.4% growth in the second half compared to the first half, confirming signs of market recovery. Gross margin is expected to be about 33.8%." -- To optimize our investments in response to the current market conditions, we have reduced our Net Capex plan, now slightly below $2 billion for FY25." -- "Our strategic priorities remain clear: accelerating innovation; executing our company-wide program to reshape our manufacturing footprint and resize our global cost base, which remains on schedule to deliver the targeted savings; and strengthening free cash flow generation."

Quarterly Financial Summary

U.S. GAAP (US$ m, except per share data) Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 Q/Q Y/Y -------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- Net Revenues $3,187 $2,766 $3,251 15.2% -2.0% -------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- Gross Profit $1,059 $926 $1,228 14.3% -13.7% -------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- Gross Margin 33.2% 33.5% 37.8% -30 bps -460 bps -------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- Operating Income (Loss) $180 $(133) $381 - -52.9% -------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- 1,040 Operating Margin 5.6% -4.8% 11.7% bps -610 bps -------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- Net Income (Loss) $237 $(97) $351 - -32.3% -------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.26 $(0.11) $0.37 - -29.7% -------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- Non-U.S. GAAP1 (US$ m, except per share data) Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 Q/Q Y/Y -------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- Operating Income $217 $57 $381 278.8% -43.2% -------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- Operating Margin 6.8% 2.1% 11.7% 470 bps -490 bps -------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- Net Income $267 $57 $351 369.1% -23.9% -------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------- Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.29 $0.06 $0.37 383.3% -21.6% -------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- --------

Third Quarter 2025 Summary Review

Reminder: on January 1, 2025, we made some adjustments to our segment reporting. Prior year comparative periods have been adjusted accordingly. See Appendix for more detail.

Net Revenues by Reportable Q3 Q2 Q3 Segment(2) (US$ m) 2025 2025 2024 Q/Q Y/Y ---------------------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- Analog products, MEMS and Sensors (AM&S) segment 1,434 1,133 1,340 26.6% 7.0% ---------------------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- Power and discrete products (P&D) segment 429 447 652 -4.3% -34.3% ---------------------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- Subtotal: Analog, Power & Discrete, MEMS and Sensors (APMS) Product Group 1,863 1,580 1,992 17.9% -6.5% ---------------------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- Embedded Processing (EMP) segment 976 847 898 15.3% 8.7% ---------------------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- RF & Optical Communications (RF&OC) segment 345 336 357 2.4% -3.4% ---------------------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- Subtotal: Microcontrollers, Digital ICs and RF products (MDRF) Product Group 1,321 1,183 1,255 11.6% 5.3% ---------------------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- Others 3 3 4 - - ---------------------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- Total Net Revenues $3,187 $2,766 $3,251 15.2% -2.0% ---------------------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- --------

Net revenues totaled $3.19 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 2.0%. Year-over-year net sales to OEMs and Distribution decreased 5.1% and increased 7.6%, respectively. On a sequential basis, net revenues increased 15.2%, 60 basis points better than the mid-point of ST's guidance.

Gross profit totaled $1.06 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 13.7%. Gross margin of 33.2%, 30 basis points below the mid-point of ST's guidance, decreased 460 basis points year-over-year, mainly due to lower manufacturing efficiencies, negative currency effect, lower level of capacity reservation fees and, to a lesser extent, the combination of sale price and product mix.

Operating income decreased from $381 million in the year-ago quarter to $180 million. ST's operating margin decreased 610 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 5.6% of net revenues, compared to 11.7% in the third quarter of 2024. Operating income included $37 million impairment, restructuring charges and other related phase-out costs for the quarter, reflecting impairment of assets and restructuring charges predominantly associated with the previously announced company-wide program to reshape our manufacturing footprint and resize our global cost base. Excluding these items, non-U.S. GAAP(1) Operating income stood at $217 million in the third quarter.

By reportable segment, compared with the year-ago quarter:

In Analog, Power & Discrete, MEMS and Sensors (APMS) Product Group:

Analog products, MEMS and Sensors (AM&S) segment:

-- Revenue increased 7.0% mainly due to Imaging. -- Operating profit increased by 2.1% to $221 million. Operating margin was 15.4% compared to 16.1%.

Power and Discrete products (P&D) segment:

-- Revenue decreased 34.3%. -- Operating profit decreased from $80 million to an operating loss of $67 million. Operating margin was -15.6% compared to 12.2%.

In Microcontrollers, Digital ICs and RF products (MDRF) Product Group:

Embedded Processing (EMP) segment:

-- Revenue increased 8.7% mainly due to General Purpose MCU. -- Operating profit increased by 9.4% to $161 million. Operating margin was 16.5% compared to 16.4%.

RF & Optical Communications (RF&OC) segment:

-- Revenue decreased 3.4%. -- Operating profit decreased by 31.6% to $57 million. Operating margin was 16.6% compared to 23.4%.

Net Earnings and diluted Earnings Per Share decreased to $237 million and $0.26 respectively, compared to $351 million and $0.37 respectively in the year-ago quarter. Non-U.S. GAAP(1) Net income and diluted Earnings Per Share, stood at $267 million and $0.29 respectively in the third quarter of 2025.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights

Trailing 12 Months --------------------- ------- ------- ------- ---------------------------- (US$ m) Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 Q3 2025 Q3 2024 TTM Change --------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ---------- Net cash from operating activities 549 354 723 2,158 3,764 -42.7% --------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ---------- Free cash flow (non-U.S. GAAP(1) ) 130 (152) 136 136 813 -83.3% --------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ----------

Net cash from operating activities was $549 million in the third quarter compared to $723 million in the year-ago quarter.

Net Capex (non-U.S. GAAP(1) ), was $401 million in the third quarter compared to $565 million in the year-ago quarter.

Free cash flow (non-U.S. GAAP(1) ) was positive $130 million in the third quarter, compared to positive $136 million in the year-ago quarter.

Inventory at the end of the third quarter was $3.17 billion, compared to $3.27 billion in the previous quarter and $2.88 billion in the year-ago quarter. Days sales of inventory at quarter-end was 135 days, compared to 166 days for the previous quarter and 130 days for the year-ago quarter.

In the third quarter, ST paid cash dividends to its stockholders totaling $81 million and executed a $91 million share buy-back, as part of its current share repurchase program.

ST's net financial position (non-U.S. GAAP(4) ) remained strong at $2.61 billion as of September 27, 2025, compared to $2.67 billion as of June 28, 2025, and reflected total liquidity(2) of $4.78 billion and total financial debt of $2.17 billion. Adjusted net financial position (non-U.S. GAAP(1) ), taking into consideration the effect on total liquidity of advances from capital grants for which capital expenditures have not been incurred yet, stood at $2.27 billion as of September 27, 2025.

Corporate developments

On July 24, 2025, ST entered into a definitive transaction agreement for the acquisition of NXP's MEMS sensor business for a purchase price of up to $950 million in cash, including $900 million upfront and $50 million subject to the achievement of technical milestones. The transaction which will be financed with existing liquidity is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in H1 2026.

Business Outlook

ST's guidance, at the mid-point, for the 2025 fourth quarter is:

-- Net revenues are expected to be $3.28 billion, an increase of 2.9% sequentially, plus or minus 350 basis points. -- Gross margin of 35.0%, plus or minus 200 basis points. -- This outlook is based on an assumed effective currency exchange rate of approximately $1.15 = EUR1.00 for the 2025 fourth quarter and includes the impact of existing hedging contracts. -- The fourth quarter will close on December 31, 2025.

This business outlook does not include any impact of potential further changes to global trade tariffs compared to the current situation.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

ST will conduct a conference call with analysts, investors and reporters to discuss its third quarter 2025 financial results and current business outlook today at 9:30 a.m. Central European Time (CET) / 3:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET). A live webcast (listen-only mode) of the conference call will be accessible at ST's website, https://investors.st.com, and will be available for replay until November 7, 2025.

Use of Supplemental Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains supplemental non-U.S. GAAP financial information.

Readers are cautioned that these measures are unaudited and not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for U.S. GAAP financial measures. In addition, such non-U.S. GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled information from other companies. To compensate for these limitations, the supplemental non-U.S. GAAP financial information should not be read in isolation, but only in conjunction with ST's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

See the Appendix of this press release for a reconciliation of ST's non-U.S. GAAP financial measures to their corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures.

Forward-looking Information

Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 or Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended) that are based on management's current views and assumptions, and are conditioned upon and also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those anticipated by such statements due to, among other factors:

-- changes in global trade policies, including the adoption and expansion of tariffs and trade barriers, that could affect the macro-economic environment and directly or indirectly adversely impact the demand for our products; -- uncertain macro-economic and industry trends (such as inflation and fluctuations in supply chains), which may impact production capacity and end-market demand for our products; -- customer demand that differs from projections which may require us to undertake transformation measures that may not be successful in realizing the expected benefits in full or at all; -- the ability to design, manufacture and sell innovative products in a rapidly changing technological environment; -- changes in economic, social, public health, labor, political, or infrastructure conditions in the locations where we, our customers, or our suppliers operate, including as a result of macro-economic or regional events, geopolitical and military conflicts, social unrest, labor actions, or terrorist activities; -- unanticipated events or circumstances, which may impact our ability to execute our plans and/or meet the objectives of our R&D and manufacturing programs, which benefit from public funding; -- financial difficulties with any of our major distributors or significant curtailment of purchases by key customers; -- the loading, product mix, and manufacturing performance of our production facilities and/or our required volume to fulfill capacity reserved with suppliers or third-party manufacturing providers; -- availability and costs of equipment, raw materials, utilities, third-party manufacturing services and technology, or other supplies required by our operations (including increasing costs resulting from inflation); -- the functionalities and performance of our IT systems, which are subject to cybersecurity threats and which support our critical operational activities including manufacturing, finance and sales, and any breaches of our IT systems or those of our customers, suppliers, partners and providers of third-party licensed technology; -- theft, loss, or misuse of personal data about our employees, customers, or other third parties, and breaches of data privacy legislation; -- the impact of IP claims by our competitors or other third parties, and our ability to obtain required licenses on reasonable terms and conditions; -- changes in our overall tax position as a result of changes in tax rules, new or revised legislation, the outcome of tax audits or changes in international tax treaties which may impact our results of operations as well as our ability to accurately estimate tax credits, benefits, deductions and provisions and to realize deferred tax assets; -- variations in the foreign exchange markets and, more particularly, the U.S. dollar exchange rate as compared to the Euro and the other major currencies we use for our operations; -- the outcome of ongoing litigation as well as the impact of any new litigation to which we may become a defendant; -- product liability or warranty claims, claims based on epidemic or delivery failure, or other claims relating to our products, or recalls by our customers for products containing our parts; -- natural events such as severe weather, earthquakes, tsunamis, volcano eruptions or other acts of nature, the effects of climate change, health risks and epidemics or pandemics in locations where we, our customers or our suppliers operate; -- increased regulation and initiatives in our industry, including those concerning climate change and sustainability matters and our goal to become carbon neutral in all direct and indirect emissions (scopes 1 and 2), product transportation, business travel, and employee commuting emissions (our scope 3 focus), and to achieve our 100% renewable electricity sourcing goal by the end of 2027; -- epidemics or pandemics, which may negatively impact the global economy in a significant manner for an extended period of time, and could also materially adversely affect our business and operating results; -- industry changes resulting from vertical and horizontal consolidation among our suppliers, competitors, and customers;

