Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Portfolio Update 23-Oct-2025 / 07:03 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited Quarterly Portfolio Update Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited ("SEREF", the "Company" or the "Group"), a leading investor managing and realising a diverse portfolio of senior, junior and mezzanine real estate debt in the UK and Europe, presents its performance for the quarter ended 30 September 2025. Highlights -- Orderly realisation of the portfolio progressing well - during the quarter to 30 September 2025 two loan investments (amounting to GBP29.1 million) repaid in full and after the end of the quarter another loan investment (amounting to GBP25.0 million) has repaid in full. -- Continuing the orderly and timely return of capital to Shareholders - during the quarter to 30 September 2025 the Company returned GBP65.0 million to Shareholders. To 30 September 2025 the Company has returned GBP321.0 million to Shareholders, equating to 77.6 per cent of the Company's NAV as of 31 January 2023. In addition, on 23 October 2025, the Company announced a further return of GBP25.0 million to Shareholders which will be paid to Shareholders by the end of October 2025. -- All assets constantly monitored for changes in risk profile - the current risk status of the investments is listed below: - Three loan investments equivalent to 72 per cent of the funded portfolio as of 30 September 2025 are classified in the lowest risk profile, Stage 1. After 30 September 2025 one of these loans (with a funded value of GBP25.0 million) has repaid in full. - One loan investment equivalent to 28 per cent of the funded portfolio (before impairment) as of 30 September 2025 is classified as Stage 3. As of 30 September 2025, the total impairment provision against this loan was EUR22.4 million. Post impairment provisions, the carrying value of this loan asset as of 30 September 2025 equated to 5.3 per cent of the Net Asset Value of the Group as of the same date. The Board continues to consider that there are a wide range of possible outcomes whereby the loan asset may have varying degrees of recoverability due to the various business plan scenarios being evaluated (including the possible sale to an investment vehicle advised by Starwood Capital Group). The Investment Adviser will continue to actively manage the position to maximise the opportunity for value recovery and the Board will continue to closely monitor the position and ongoing developments. Further details are provided below and the Company looks forward to providing further updates as appropriate. -- Cash balances - as of 30 September 2025, following the return of GBP65.0 million of capital to Shareholders in September 2025, the Group held cash balances of circa GBP13.0 million and had no unfunded cash loan commitments. -- Dividend - on 23 October 2025, the Directors announced a dividend, to be paid in November 2025, in respect of the third quarter of 2025 of 1.375 pence per share in line with the 2025 full year dividend target of 5.5 pence per share. -- The weighted average remaining contractual loan term of the funded portfolio is 0.3 years - although one loan has a contractual loan term to Q3 2026 but is expected to repay earlier. -- Inflation protection - as of 30 September 2025, 70 per cent of the portfolio is contracted at floating interest rates (with floors). -- Equity cushion - the weighted average Loan to Value for the portfolio is 75.1 per cent. John Whittle, Chairman of SEREF, said: "We are pleased that further strong progress has been made in respect of the realisation of the loan portfolio with two loan investments repaying in full during the quarter and a further investment repaying in full post period end, an aggregate GBP54.1 million of repayments. Going forward, just three loan investments remain, two of which are classified at the lowest risk level. As for the third, the Board and Manager continue to closely monitor the investment with a view to maximising the opportunity for value recovery." The factsheet for the period is available at: www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com Share Price / NAV as of 30 September 2025 Share price (p) 87.0 NAV (p) * 96.38 Discount 9.7% 6.3% Dividend yield (on share price) Market cap GBP70m

*The 30 September 2025 NAV shown here has been calculated before taking into account the dividend of 1.375 pence per Share announced by the Company on 23 October 2025.

Key Portfolio Statistics as of 30 September 2025

Number of investments 4 Percentage of currently invested portfolio in floating rate loans 70.1% Invested Loan Portfolio unlevered annualised total return (1) 8.9% Weighted average portfolio LTV - to Group first GBP (2) 43.0% Weighted average portfolio LTV - to Group last GBP (2) 75.1% Average remaining loan term 0.3 years Net Asset Value GBP77.3m Loans advanced (including accrued interest and net of impairment provision) GBP64.8m Cash GBP13.0m Other net liabilities (including hedges) GBP0.5m

(1) The unlevered annualised total return is calculated on amounts outstanding at the reporting date, excluding undrawn commitments, and assuming all drawn loans are outstanding for the full contractual term. Three of the loans are floating rate (partially or in whole and all with floors) and returns are based on an assumed profile for future interbank rates, but the actual rate received may be higher or lower. Calculated only on amounts funded at the reporting date and excluding committed amounts (but including commitment fees) and excluding cash uninvested. The calculation also excludes the origination fee paid to the Investment Manager.

(2) LTV (Loan to Value) to Group last GBP means the percentage which the total loan drawn less any deductible lender controlled cash reserves and less any amortisation received to date (when aggregated with any other indebtedness ranking alongside and/or senior to it) bears to its value determined by the last independent third party appraisals for loans classified as Stage 1 and on the marked down value per the recently announced loan impairments for the loan classified as Stage 3 in October 2024. Loan to Value to first Group GBP means the starting point of the Loan to Value range of the loans drawn (when aggregated with any other indebtedness ranking senior to it).

Remaining years to contractual maturity* Funded loan balance (GBPm) % of funded portfolio 0 to 1 years GBP83.6 100%

*Remaining loan term to current contractual loan maturity excluding any permitted extensions. Note that borrowers may elect to repay loans before contractual maturity or may elect to exercise legal extension options, which are typically one year of additional term subject to satisfaction of credit related extension conditions. The Group, in limited circumstances, may also elect to extend loans beyond current legal maturity dates if that is deemed to be required to affect an orderly realisation of the loan.

Country % of funded portfolio UK 62.4% Republic of Ireland 28.4% Spain 9.2% Sector % of funded portfolio Office 36.1% Light Industrial 32.5% Healthcare 29.9% Residential 1.5% Loan type % of funded portfolio Whole loans 32.5% Junior & Mezzanine 67.5% Currency * % of funded portfolio Sterling 62.4% Euro 37.6%

*The currency split refers to the underlying loan currency, however the capital on all non-sterling exposure is hedged back to sterling.

Orderly Realisation and Return of Capital

On 31 October 2022, the Board announced the Company's Proposed Orderly Realisation and Return of Capital to Shareholders. A Circular relating to the Proposed Orderly Realisation, containing a Notice of an Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") was published on 28 December 2022. The proposals were approved by Shareholders at the EGM in January 2023 and the Company is seeking to return cash to Shareholders in an orderly manner as soon as reasonably practicable following the repayment of loans, while retaining sufficient working capital for ongoing operations and the funding of committed but currently unfunded loan commitments.

Since then, the Company has returned circa GBP321.0 million to Shareholders (including GBP65.0 million in the third quarter of 2025), equating to 77.6 per cent of the Company's NAV as of 31 January 2023. As of the date of the issuance of this factsheet the Company had 80,154,686 shares in issue and the total number of voting rights was 80,154,686.

In addition, on 23 October 2025 the Company announced a further return of GBP25.0 million to Shareholders which will be paid to Shareholders by the end of October 2025.

Liquidity and credit facilities

