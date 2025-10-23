

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Slovenian consumers remained equally pessimistic in October, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Thursday.



The consumer sentiment index stood at -25 in October, the same as in the previous month.



Among components, households' opinion regarding their own financial situation over the next twelve months held steady at -15. Meanwhile, the index for past financial situation declined to -22 from -20.



The survey revealed that expectations on the general economic situation of the country rose somewhat to -34 from -36. Unemployment fears among households eased slightly in October, with the respective index falling to 20 from 21.



