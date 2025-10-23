CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:05 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Thursday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) - up 108% at $8.05
- Brera Holdings PLC (SLMT) - up 49% at $12.50
- Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX) - up 39% at $3.18
- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (AREB) - up 26% at $2.71
- Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX) - up 18% at $10.25
- Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) - up 14% at $14.30
- ETHZilla Corporation (ETHZ) - up 12% at $17.61
- D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) - up 11% at $30.40
- IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) - up 10% at $61.04
- Megan Holdings Limited (MGN) - up 7% at $2.31
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Thursday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (SBEV) - down 21% at $2.06
- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) - down 18% at $158.44
- SCHMID Group N.V. (SHMD) - down 18% at $3.18
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) - down 18% at $2.91
- Agencia Comercial Spirits Ltd (AGCC) - down 16% at $5.07
- Super League Enterprise, Inc. (SLE) - down 13% at $2.25
- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARMP) - down 12% at $5.99
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (BNBX) - down 12% at $4.19
- Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) - down 12% at $3.49
- Tamboran Resources Corporation (TBN) - down 11% at $21.81
