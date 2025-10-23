Hemsö Fastighets AB: Interim report January - September 2025

Rental income amounted to SEK 3,842 million (3,839).

Profit from property management increased 2 per cent to SEK 1,925 million (1,878).

Operating cash flow increased 4 per cent to SEK 1,913 million (1,831).

Changes in the value of properties amounted to SEK -474 million (88).

Changes in the value of financial instruments amounted to SEK 11 million (-230).

Profit after tax for the period amounted to SEK 1,315 million (1,408).

The market value of the properties amounted to SEK 86,909 million (85,598).

During the period, SEK 2,509 million (2,575) was invested in the existing property portfolio.

During the period, 6 properties (3) were acquired for SEK 244 million (265) and 5 properties (6) were divested for SEK 216 million (486).

"Hemsö contributes to stability and benefits for society, with a focus on safety, quality, and long-term value creation. A prerequisite for this is financial capacity, which is achieved through a strong balance sheet and solid cash flow. This growth provides a platform for continued development and management of critical socially infrastructure, while we also contribute to Sweden's pensions through our majority owner, the Third Swedish National Pension Fund", says Nils Styf, CEO of Hemsö.

Nils Styf, CEO +46 8-501 170 01

Rutger Källén, CFO and Deputy CEO +46 8-501 170 35

Hemsö is Sweden's leading owner of properties for public use. The business is based on sustainably owning, managing and developing properties for nursing home, education, health care and the judicial system. Hemsö has properties in Sweden, Germany and Finland. The hallmarks of Hemsö's business are long-term leases and stable tenants. The Third Swedish National Pension Fund (AP3) is the majority owner. The total value of Hemsö's property portfolio is SEK 86.9 billion. Hemsö has had a credit rating of A- from Standard & Poor's since March 2015, AA- from Fitch Ratings since March 2024 and A3 from Moody's since February 2025. More information can be found at: www.hemso.se.