

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc advanced against its major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday.



The franc climbed to 0.7950 against the greenback and 0.9235 against the euro, from an early 8-day low of 0.7987 and a 3-day low of 0.9254, respectively.



The franc advanced to a record high of 192.09 against the yen.



The franc advanced to a 6-day high of 1.0591 against the pound, from an early 2-day low of 1.0655.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 0.78 against the greenback, 0.92 against the euro and 1.03 against the pound.



