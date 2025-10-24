

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall consumer prices in Japan were up 2.9 percent on year in September, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communication said on Friday.



That was in line with expectations and up from 2.7 percent in August.



On a monthly basis, inflation was up 0.1 percent - steady from the August reading.



Core CPI also rose an annual 2.9 percent - again matching forecasts and up from 2.7 percent in the previous month.



