5G Automotive Association e.V.: China Brings Connected Vehicles to Life in Shanghai: Advancing C-V2X Deployment including 5G-Advanced

SHANGHAI, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In Jiading, Shanghai, the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) and Shanghai International Automobile City (SIAC) co-hosted the "C-V2X Implementation in China and International Cooperation" Conference. The full-day event brought together global experts for high-level strategic discussions and live demonstrations, highlighting China's rapid progress in C-V2X innovation while fostering dialogue across the international connected mobility ecosystem and showcasing the capabilities powered by 5G-Advanced (5G-A)

"The Shanghai conference and demonstrations highlighted China's proactive role in advancing C-V2X technologies. It is particularly significant as it showcases leadership and innovation that drive progress across the entire global ecosystem," said 5GAA Director General Christof Schmidt.

Attendees witnessed live demonstrations of cutting-edge C-V2X technologies. China IMT-2020(5G)Promotion Group C-V2X Working Group and SIAC presented the "Four Layers Demonstrations", which included scenarios such as sudden cut-outs by preceding vehicles, work-zone alerts, and connected-assisted driving. These tests highlighted how advanced onboard units can receive real-time data from multiple vehicles ahead, enabling rapid adjustments and improving safety. Additionally, demonstrations also showcased how C-V2X enhances vehicle awareness under challenging weather conditions.

In parallel, SIAC, AUMOVIO and China Unicom showcased C-V2X vehicle networking applications based on 5G-A network. Leveraging the 5G-A network, cross-operator real-time sensor information sharing between vehicles and on-demand information distribution between vehicles and infrastructure are achieved. The system supports typical application scenarios such as front-object detection, blind spot communication, and emergency collaboration. With end-to-end latency below 30ms, it meets the stringent low latency and high reliability requirements of C-V2X applications.

"We are honoured to co-host this international forum with 5GAA," said Gang Chen, Chairman of Shanghai International Automobile City. "As China's first national pilot zone for intelligent and connected vehicles, SIAC is actively contributing China's practical experience and fostering global industrial synergy through our deep involvement in prestigious international organisations such as 5GAA and VDA. We are committed to building an open, integrated, and globally influential industrial ecosystem, accelerating the alignment and mutual recognition of Chinese solutions with international standards, and sharing 'China's Wisdom' and the 'Shanghai Model' with the world. We look forward to joining hands with global partners in pioneering a new chapter for intelligent and connected mobility," he said.

