

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Flash Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales data for September. Sales are forecast to fall 0.2 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 0.5 percent rise in August.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes monthly consumer sentiment survey results. The confidence index is seen unchanged at 87 in October.



At 3.00 am ET, quarterly unemployment data is due from Spain. The jobless rate is forecast to fall to 10.2 percent in the third quarter from 10.29 percent in the second quarter.



At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global publishes France's flash PMI survey data. The factory PMI is expected to remain unchanged at 48.2 in October and the services index to rise to 48.7 from 48.5 in the previous month.



At 3.30 am ET, Germany's flash PMI survey data is due. Economists expect the manufacturing indicator to stay stable at 49.5 in October, while the services PMI to drop to 51.1 from 51.5 a month ago.



At 4.00 am ET, S&P Global is set to issue PMI survey results for the euro area. The composite indicator is forecast to drop to 51.0 in October from 51.2 in the previous month.



Half an hour later, UK flash composite PMI data is due. Economists anticipate the composite output index to advance to 50.6 in October from 50.1 in September.



At 6.30 am ET, Russia's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is set to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 17.00 percent.



