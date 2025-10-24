

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Canadian dollar fell to a 3-day low of 1.6285 against the euro and a 2-day low of 1.4029 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6249 and 1.3988, respectively.



Against the yen, the loonie dropped to 108.95 from a recent 2-week high of 109.29.



The loonie edged down to 0.9118 against the Australian dollar, from Thursday's closing value of 0.9112.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.64 against the euro, 1.41 against the greenback, 107.00 against the yen and 0.92 against the aussie.



