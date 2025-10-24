Australian energy storage manufacturer RedEarth Energy Storage is set to bring its Australian-made vehicle-to-grid electric vehicle charge to market, and has also released two next generation products from its smart energy ecosystem.From pv magazine Australia Queensland-headquartered energy storage manufacturer RedEarth Energy Storage has announced pricing and commercial availability of its Australian-made vehicle-to-grid (V2G) bi-directional charger, along with the release of two new products from its smart energy ecosystem, including the Gecko plug-and-play energy storage system and Troppo low-voltage ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...