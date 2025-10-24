LeadDesk Oyj: LeadDesk Plc Q3/2025: Profitability improving as planned

LeadDesk Plc press release 24 October 2025 at 9.10 am EET. Unofficial translation of the company release published on 24 October 2025 at 9.05 am EET. In case the document differs from the original, the Finnish version prevails.

LeadDesk Plc Q3/2025: Profitability improving as planned

July-September 2025

Revenue EUR 9,774 (7,740) thousand, growth 26.3%

Revenue growth on a comparable currency basis was 25.1%

Annual recurring revenue contract base EUR 33,561 (26,903) thousand, growth 24.7%

Annual recurring revenue contract base growth on a comparable currency basis 23.7%

EBITDA EUR 1,954 (1,366) thousand, 20.0% (17.7%) of revenue

January-September 2025

Revenue EUR 29,319 (23,207) thousand, growth 26.3%

Revenue growth on a comparable currency basis was 25.9%

Annual recurring revenue contract base EUR 33,561 (26,903) thousand, growth 24.7%

Annual recurring revenue contract base growth on a comparable currency basis 23.7%

EBITDA EUR 4,690 (3,444) thousand, 16.0% (14.8%) of revenue

Figures in parentheses refer to the equivalent period in the previous year unless otherwise stated. Figures presented in this press release are unaudited.

Comparable figures have been calculated by translating foreign currency figures into euros using the average exchange rate of the equivalent period in the previous financial year.

CEO Olli Nokso-Koivisto:

In the current phase of strategy, our focus has been on profitability improvement, and I'm happy with the progress made so far. In the third quarter, our revenue grew by 26.3%, and EBITDA margin reached 20.0%, despite one-time costs related to the integration of Zisson. We will initiate the next phase of the strategy, including targeted growth investments, once a sustainably higher level of profitability has been achieved.

In the third quarter, we made substantial progress in the integration of Zisson and expect to conclude it by the end of the year. Despite the significant size of the acquisition, the integration has progressed systematically with operational performance remaining at a good level.

As a result, we have renewed our organizational structure. Michael Ramm Østgaard, CEO of Zisson, has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer and joins the Group management team. He will be responsible for group-wide sales and customer success. This organizational change reflects our shift in strategic focus beyond Finland.

In the Nordic home markets, we are focusing on profitable growth. In this we succeeded best in Norway, where we grew strongly also organically. The Zisson acquisition has further strengthened our market position, particularly within public sector and healthcare customers. Cross-selling between LeadDesk and Zisson has also continued positively.

In continental Europe, we are making steady progress in selected countries. We continue to prioritize products and customer segments that can be served through efficient and scalable models, and where our value-add is the strongest. In Q3/2025, our revenue growth was affected by regulatory changes and high seasonality in customer activity, especially in Spain and the Netherlands.

We have continued to see strong demand for our AI-based products. AI product portfolio is our competitive advantage, with several customers already using one or more AI solutions. The development of new AI-based solutions is also progressing well. Pilots for the AI Insights solution aimed at improving customers' quality control are underway, with the launch planned for the first quarter of 2026. In addition, pilots for a new AI Voicebot solution are planned for the fourth quarter of this year.

We are actively evaluating opportunities to expand our product portfolio, with a particular focus on AI-based solutions that complement our existing portfolio and give us cross-sell opportunities. We are also evaluating opportunities for market consolidation in line with our growth strategy.

We have now completed the implementation of the new ERP system across all markets. With group-wide ERP solution, our operational visibility will improve that further supports decision-making and profitability improvement in the last quarter of 2025 and beyond.

The integration and harmonization of organizations have required considerable effort from the team. We have achieved significant progress, implemented difficult but necessary decisions, and laid a strong foundation for the next phase of growth. I can thankfully say that we are moving forward as a team with increased international strength.

Outlook for 2025 (unchanged)

In 2025, the company expects 23-33% annual revenue growth on a comparable currency basis and 14-19% profitability as measured by EBITDA margin.

LeadDesk Plc

Board of Directors

More information

Olli Nokso-Koivisto, CEO, LeadDesk Plc

+358 44 066 5765

olli.nokso-koivisto@leaddesk.com

Certified advisor:

Oaklins Finland Oy, tel. +358 9 6129 670

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Relevant media

http://www.leaddesk.com

LeadDesk Plc in brief

LeadDesk is a leading European provider of cloud-based contact centre software. The LeadDesk cloud service, powered by artificial intelligence, improves customer experience and sales productivity. Over 20,000 customer service and sales professionals work more efficiently with LeadDesk weekly. In 2024, the Group's revenue was EUR 31.6 million, most of which came from outside Finland. The Group has offices in eight European countries. LeadDesk Plc's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Finland marketplace under the ticker LEADD. www.leaddesk.com