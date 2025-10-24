Safeture AB: Safeture Interim Report Q3 2025: Modest growth, low churn and seasonality effects with positive profit outcome

Operating Revenue decline with -1% to 14,1 MSEK (+2% at constant exchange rates).

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) decline with -2% to 57,3 MSEK.

Quarterly churn at 0,6%.

Yearly NRR at 96%.

EBIT improvement of +0,1 MSEK, reaching +0,2 MSEK.

Cashflow amounted to +3,7 MSEK in Q3.

First nine months (2025-01-01 to 2025-09-30)

Operating Revenue amounted to 42 664 (41 832) KSEK (+2%).

EBIT amounted to -1 (-446) KSEK.

Result after financial items amounted to 386 (-402) KSEK.

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to 0,01 (-0,01) SEK.

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to 0,01 (-0,01) SEK.

Third quarter (2025-07-01 to 2025-09-30)

Operating Revenue amounted to 14 123 (14 308) KSEK (-1%).

EBIT amounted to 244 (125) KSEK.

Result after financial items amounted to 374 (175) KSEK.

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to 0,01 (0,00) SEK.

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to 0,01 (0,00) SEK.

SaaS Traction

Third quarter (2025-07-01 to 2025-09-30)

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) at the end of Q3 2025, reached

57 341 (58 300) KSEK

Recurring Revenue represents 100% (99%) of the Operating

Revenue in the quarter.

Churn for the quarter was 0,6%.

Yearly Net Revenue Retention (NRR) was 96%.



Message from the CEO

Modest growth, low churn and seasonality effects with positive profit outcome

We saw a quarter with continued slow growth (ARR -2% YoY; +3% with constant exchange rates). More orders were coming through, even though at a lower average deal size. Revenue was slightly higher than previous quarter but fell short on the comparison vs last year (-1% YoY; +2% with constant exchange rates). Existing- as well as brand new partners contributed to the main bulk of the sequential increase. Another contributor was usage-based billing. This occurs when certain clients exceed their prepaid usage allocations, resulting in additional charges being billed in arrears.

The margin strengthened slightly during Q3 and together with seasonality effects (high vacation outtake) and a stable currency development sequentially, we once again reported a profit on the bottom line. Additional positive news was the low quarterly churn (0,6 %) and a healthy positive cash-flow (+3,7 MSEK) for the quarter.

The busy season

Autumn is the season when most trade fairs, seminars, and other events happen, and this year is no exception. I have mentioned the US trade fair GSX several times. The world's biggest security event, but this time I would like to highlight one of our own events. Germany is the biggest market for Safeture, and for the third consecutive year, we are hosting an invite-only, paid event at our Office in Tübingen, with some of the thought-leaders within our space as speakers. This takes place at the beginning of October and is a great way of building our position in this important market.

Product launch

Briefly mentioned in the last CEO's words, Safeture has now released the product "Safety check". Automated user outreach during high-risk events, using robo-calls or digital check-ins to help identify and prioritize affected individuals. This is targeted towards our partners, primarily medical and security assistance companies.

However, we have also seen significant interest from end-clients directly, as this innovation offers substantial productivity gains, which also apply to those with their own Security Operation Centers (SOC). The most common practice, at least here in Europe, is outsourcing SOC to security assistance providers, but the trend is there. More and more companies prioritize this crucial function in building a resilient organization, and it is part of business continuity plans at companies navigating a complex world.

Q4 focus

The single most important thing is the growth of our recurring revenue. More activities with our partners lead to more opportunities that will be converted to sales. Safeture is below our indicated growth path and will continue to prioritize sales activities.

We remain confident that we will reach our mid-term financial targets of sustainable profitability at an ARR at 65 MSEK.

Magnus Hultman, CEO at Safeture

Lund - October 24th, 2025

Safeture CEO Magnus Hultman: +46 706 00 81 66. Magnus.hultman@safeture.com

For the full report: https://investor.safeture.com/financial-reports-presentations/

This information is such information as Safeture AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on October 24th 2025 at 08:00 CEST.

Safeture (founded in 2009) is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company based in Sweden. The company offers a complete platform designed to handle safety and risks for employees, wherever they are.Through world-leading technology and innovative solutions, Safeture helps risk management- and assistance providers secure their clients, global companies, and organizations to protect what matters most - their people.The Safeture share is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: SFTR). Redeye AB is the Certified Adviser.