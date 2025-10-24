Polpharma Group Announces Leadership Transition - Sebastian Szymanek appointed as its new President

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polpharma Group, one of the largest pharmaceutical groups operating across Central and Eastern Europe and Central Asia, announces a planned leadership transition.

Effective January 1, 2026, Markus Sieger will step down as CEO of the Group , after a decade of dedicated service. He will continue to support the strategic development of the Group as a member of the Supervisory Board, in line with the succession plan agreed upon at the start of his tenure.

Under Markus Sieger's leadership, Polpharma Group has achieved significant growth - both financially and in its mission to build a purpose-driven organization: "We help people live healthy lives in a healthy world." The company has become a trusted partner to healthcare systems across Europe and Central Asia, delivering high-quality, affordable medicines to millions of patients.

Jerzy Starak, owner of Polpharma Group, expressed his appreciation: "On behalf of the entire Polpharma community, I extend my heartfelt thanks to Markus for his outstanding commitment and vision over the past ten years. His leadership was instrumental in navigating the company through a dynamic and challenging landscape, strengthening our values, and setting a strategic course for the future. I am pleased that Markus will continue to be part of our team as a member of the Supervisory Board."

At the same time, Polpharma Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Sebastian Szymanek as its new CEO, effective January 1, 2026. Sebastian currently serves as the President of the Management Board of Zaklady Farmaceutyczne Polpharma S.A. in Poland.

With nearly 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Sebastian brings a deep understanding of both generic and innovative sectors. He joined Polpharma in 2007 and has held several key leadership roles within the commercial division. In 2014, he became the General Manager for Poland, and from 2017 to March 2021, he served as President of the Management Board of Polpharma Biuro Handlowe. Since September 2021, he has led Zaklady Farmaceutyczne Polpharma S.A. as President of the Management Board.

Throughout his 18-year tenure at Polpharma, Sebastian has played a pivotal role in transforming the company into a dynamic market leader. His contributions span strategic project execution, cross-functional team leadership, and strengthening the company's market position both domestically and internationally.

Nick Haggar, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Polpharma Group, commented:

"I am confident that Sebastian is the right person to lead Polpharma Group into its next chapter. His deep knowledge of the organization, proven leadership capabilities, operational focus, and unwavering commitment to our mission make him the ideal choice to guide the Group's continued growth and innovation."

About the Polpharma Group

The Polpharma Group is a leading regional manufacturer of pharmaceuticals. It is active in the markets of Central and Eastern Europe, the Caucasus, and Central Asia. For over 90 years, it has enjoyed the trust of patients, healthcare professionals, and business partners, offering modern medicines, active substances, and innovative solutions to patients and business partners around the world. Every year, Polpharma Group factories produce 400 million packages of medicines, which are sold directly or through a network of partners in over 40 countries around the world. The Polpharma Group comprises: Zaklady Farmaceutyczne Polpharma S.A. in Poland, Zaklady Farmaceutyczne Santo in Kazakhstan, and companies Farmaprojects in Spain, 089Farm in Germany, and Swiss Pharma International in Switzerland. The Group employs 5,600 people.

