Freitag, 24.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 4.000 US-Dollar - Canary Gold startet Multi-Front-Exploration in Brasiliens neuem Gold-Hotspot
WKN: A2DUAY | ISIN: US05722G1004 | Ticker-Symbol: 68V
Tradegate
24.10.25 | 08:03
41,720 Euro
-0,84 % -0,355
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2025 22:06 Uhr
Baker Hughes Declares Quarterly Dividend

HOUSTON and LONDON, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) announced today that the Baker Hughes Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A common stock payable on Nov. 14, 2025, to holders of record on Nov. 4, 2025.

Baker Hughes expects to fund its quarterly cash dividend from cash generated from operations.

About Baker Hughes:
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Chase Mulvehill
+1 346-297-2561
investor.relations@bakerhughes.com

Media Relations

Adrienne M. Lynch
+1 713-906-8407
adrienne.lynch@bakerhughes.com


