Gold über 4.000 US-Dollar - Canary Gold startet Multi-Front-Exploration in Brasiliens neuem Gold-Hotspot
24.10.2025 08:36 Uhr
INVL Technology: NRD Cyber Security completes successful phase in Bangladesh and plans to focus on regional expansion

NRD Cyber Security has decided to liquidate its Bangladesh-based company.

According to Vilius Benetis, NRD Cyber Security's Director, it is not necessary to have a registered legal entity in order to continue working on projects in Bangladesh.

'We have been working in Bangladesh since 2015. We have helped the country develop important national cybersecurity capabilities, such as cybersecurity incident coordination, digital forensics, and centralised cybersecurity threat monitoring. The latter was made possible by NRD Cyber Security's solution, Natrix. However, to further develop our business in Bangladesh, it is not necessary to have a legal entity, so we are planning to liquidate NRD Bangladesh. We will continue to focus on business development in the Indo-Pacific region,' - says V. Benetis.

NRD Cyber Security controls 99% of NRD Bangladesh's shares. The founder of the company, Norway Registers Development AS, will purchase the shares and implement the liquidation. The purchase and sale of shares, and the planned liquidation of NRD Bangladesh, will not affect the value of NRD Cyber Security or Norway Registers Development AS.

About NRD Cyber Security

NRD Cyber Security offers cybersecurity solutions, consulting, and other services. The company aims to create secure digital environments for countries, governments, and businesses, and undertakes a wide range of projects around the world. The company is managed by INVL Technology, a Nasdaq Vilnius-listed IT investment company.

The person authorized to provide additional information:
Kazimieras Tonkunas
INVL Technology Managing Partner
E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt


