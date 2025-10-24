

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil edged lower on Friday but was set for its biggest weekly gain since June following new EU and U.S. sanctions on Russia.



Benchmark Brent crude futures dipped 0.2 percent to $65.83 a barrel in European trade after climbing more than 5 percent on Thursday. WTI crude futures were down 0.2 percent at $61.65.



Both contracts were up around 7 percent for the week, the biggest since mid-June, as investors weigh the impact of new sanctions on Russia.



U.S. President Donald Trump's move to impose sanctions on two of Russia's largest oil suppliers - Rosneft and Lukoil - aiming to cut off war funding - spells bad news for major buyers like China and India.



The White House claims India is reducing Russian oil buys at President Trump's urging. India, however, denied any such move and said it would prioritize its consumers.



According to a PTI report, Reliance Industries will have to cut Russian oil purchases if it wants to continue exporting to the EU.



In contrast, state-owned refiners are expected to continue sourcing Russian crude through intermediary traders for the time being.



Chinese state-owned companies including SinOpec reportedly cancelled some purchases of seaborne Russian crude after the latest U.S. sanctions.



Russian President Vladimir Putin said the country will never bow to U.S. pressure but conceded new sanctions could cause some economic pain.



EU leaders have agreed to help support Ukraine's 'financial needs' for the next two years, but a decision to use €140bn (£122bn) in Russian assets held in a Belgian clearing house was pushed back until December after concerns were raised by Belgium.



