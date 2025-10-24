Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2025) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing of MET (Meteora) on October 24. MET/USDT spot trading is now available to users on HTX.

MET is the native token of Meteora, which is a decentralized exchange built on Solana, focused on delivering a secure, sustainable, and composable liquidity infrastructure for the Solana ecosystem and the broader DeFi space. It stands out with innovative features such as DLMM Pools, Dynamic AMM Pools, and Dynamic Vaults, all designed to enhance liquidity efficiency and maximize yield generation for users.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

