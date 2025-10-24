

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The euro rose to nearly a 3-week high of 0.8732 against the pound and more than a 3-week high of 177.70 against the yen, from early lows of 0.8707 and 177.20, respectively.



The euro advanced to a 3-day high of 1.1628 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 1.1601.



Against the Swiss franc, the euro edged up to 0.9247 from an early 2-day low of 0.9231.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.88 against the pound, 178.00 against the yen, 1.17 against the greenback and 0.93 against the franc.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



