Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2025) - The Awareness Group (OTC: TAAG) (TAG), $TAAG, an emerging national player in solar energy services and financing solutions and creator of the TAG GRID, today announced that Founder and CEO, Pablo Diaz, has been named Visionary Renewable Energy Leader of the Year by The Enterprise World as part of its Global Icons of Impact 2025 program. The recognition highlights leaders whose innovation and execution are reshaping sustainability and driving measurable outcomes across industries.

Pablo Diaz, CEO and Founder of The Awareness Group, commented:

"Being recognized among global innovators who are driving meaningful change reinforces our mission at TAG to make renewable energy accessible, achievable and economically sound. This award reflects the collective effort of our team and partners who share the vision of accelerating clean energy adoption through innovation and responsible leadership."

The Global Icons of Impact Summit will be held October 26, 2025 at the Hyatt Regency in Dubai. The one day event brings together leaders in technology, healthcare, education, finance and sustainability to share insights, celebrate impact and build partnerships.

Earlier this month, TAG announced its nationwide No-FICO PPA Dealer Program, a major initiative under the TAG GRID that provides sales organizations and EPC partners with access to a $40 million project financing commitment through the end of 2025. The program eliminates credit score requirements for homeowners and introduces streamlined payouts and long-term stability through 30-year PPAs. TAG expects to secure an expanded funding commitment from its financial services partner for 2026, significantly increasing monthly funding capacity to support accelerating demand from its growing TAG GRID network.

According to The Enterprise World, honorees are selected for initiatives that demonstrate leadership, sustainability, and real world impact. In recognizing Diaz, the publication highlighted work that makes solar adoption financially viable while proving that clean energy and smart economics move together.

About TAG

At the Awareness Group (TAG), we're not just part of the alternative energy revolution-we're leading it. Fueled by innovation, TAG is setting new benchmarks with the TAG GRID, a groundbreaking national platform that delivers a unique, differentiated program of solar services and financing solutions to its members for both commercial and residential projects. By managing the project from concept to installation, TAG aims to bring a world-class level of service to all members of the TAG GRID and their customers as the guarantor for all projects, therefore bringing higher levels of satisfaction to service providers and end customers. Our growth engine, TAG Financial, encompasses two divisions. TAG Financial Services (TFS) empowers TAG GRID members by managing the front end of the process, working with sales organizations, providing access to a suite of exclusive TAG and third-party lending products and cutting-edge fintech solutions. With TAG Capital, our dynamic in-house fund management division, we're taking it further-directly funding proprietary lending products while maximizing the value of our loan portfolios and investment tax credits (ITCs). As organic growth drives our core strategy, we're also accelerating our expansion through strategic acquisitions, using a proven strategy to secure forward-thinking companies across the alternative energy landscape that will drive incremental revenue, bring unique offerings and solidify TAG's place as the guarantor of all TAG GRID projects. Combined, these initiatives are propelling TAG forward, delivering exceptional value for our customers, employees, partners and investors. With TAG, the future of energy is here and now.

