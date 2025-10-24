

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has said that he terminated trade talks with Canada over an advertisement by the Canadian provincial government of Ontario, quoting former US President Ronald Reagan.



A minute-long advert released last week featured an audio clip from a speech by Reagan in 1987 criticizing implementation of tariffs on foreign goods.



In the speech, Reagan can be heard saying tariffs are hurting 'every American worker and consumer' and 'triggering fierce trade wars.'



'When someone says 'let's impose tariffs on foreign imports', it looks like they're doing the patriotic thing by protecting American products and jobs. And sometimes, for a short while it works, but only for a short time.'



'But over the long run, such trade barriers hurt every American, worker and consumer.'



'High tariffs inevitably lead to retaliation by foreign countries and the triggering of fierce trade wars... Markets shrink and collapse, businesses and industries shut down and millions of people lose their jobs,' Reagan says in the ad.



After the ad was broadcast by the Ontario government, the Ronald Reagan Foundation claimed it 'misrepresents' the speech, and that it was 'reviewing its legal options' as Reagan's speech was used without the permission of the Foundation.



On Thursday night, Trump posted a statement critical of the ad on social media.



'The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about Tariffs,' he wrote on Truth Social.



He claimed the ad aimed to 'interfere with the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court, and other courts,' referring to the apex Court's upcoming decision on whether the Trump administration's heavy tariffs on many foreign products are valid.



Trump said tariffs that he imposed in recent months are critical to the nation's economy and security.



'Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED,' he wrote.



The Trump administration has imposed a 35 percent import tariff on a wide range of Canadian products.



